Wizards promises to "unveil the future of Dungeons & Dragons" in massive Gen Con 2026 keynote

Wizards of the Coast has just revealed its full line up of D&D events at Gen Con 2026 later this month, and the sheer scale of it has me excited. Is this finally the moment Dungeons & Dragons truly comes back to life, after two years of slower, smaller releases and little more than rumors and rumblings to indicate what big, exciting books could be coming down the pipe?

We've known since May that Wizards was booking out an entire six-storey theater - the Indiana Repertory - for its Gen Con 2026 events, signalling a vastly increased presence over previous years. But on Thursday it launched a custom webpage breaking down its talks, reveals, and play sessions, confirming that we can expect serious Dungeons & Dragons reveals from this show.

Rechristening the rented theater as the "D&D Tower", Wizards is running 85 bookable sessions across 20-30 separate events over the four days - but most important for us is the D&D Vision Keynote 2027, at 6pm ET on Thursday, July 30 (that's 3pm PT and 11pm UK time).

Hosted by Theo Solomon (Baldur's Gate 3's Wyll), the keynote promises to "unveil the future of Dungeons & Dragons with roadmap reveals, first looks, special guests, and surprises that will define what comes next for the game". That right there is a chunkier promise than we've had in a long time of multiple tasty new book announcements, and a DnD release schedule to get properly excited about, at last.

Conceivably, we could expect to get more hard details on Luke Gygax's new Greyhawk book; the big reveal on whether the LONG rumored Dark Sun revival is truly coming to pass; and a roadmap of the next batch of content "seasons" that'll drop throughout 2027.

Better still, Wargamer's own Chef de Dungeons & Dragons Mollie Russell and I will be on the ground at Gen Con to report on the keynote directly - so stick with Wargamer and join our free Discord community to get the latest news, pics, videos, and hype direct from Indianapolis!

Beyond the keynote, Wizards is running nine separate panel talks on DM skills, storytelling, character development, and more, featuring everyone from in-house game designers Justice Arman, Makenzie De Armas, and Wesley Schneider, to celebrity DMs Matt Mercer and Jasmine Bhullar, to advice on storytelling from Critical Role's Anjali Bhimani and YouTube megastar Ginny Di.

There are live actual plays from several shows, including Wizards' official series Dungeon Masters; there are four days of bookable 'Dungeon Dare' play sessions including unreleased content from the Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall adventure; there's even a godsdamned drone show, for Helm's sake. After several years going rather small on Gen Con, D&D is going BIG - and I personally am incredibly pumped.

For a full rundown of everything that's going on (whether you're going or just watching on from afar) check out Wizards' D&D tower page - and if there's something you REALLY want us to make sure we get to, and report back on directly, jump into our Discord and let us know!