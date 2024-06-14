Get one of the most addictive DnD games free on Epic Games

Dungeons and Dragons fans who want a strategy game with all the dings and loot-drops of an RPG, but without the need for constant attention, are in luck. Until June 20, the Epic Games store is giving away a $100 content bundle for free DnD strategy game ‘Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms’.

Unlike most DnD games, Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is an ‘auto-battler’. You will assemble and equip a formation of heroes drawn from a variety of different DnD classes and DnD races. Once you’ve set your squad up they will then do the fighting for you, battling waves of DnD monsters and huge boss battles.

In effect this is a DnD party management game: you don’t have direct control over your heroes, but each hero performs differently depending on their position in the formation. Success depends on building the right formation and equipping the right gear for the monsters you’ll face on each quest. YouTuber Idle Isle explains the basics of the game:

If that sounds intriguing, you have until 8am PT / 11am EST / 4pm BST on June 20 to get the free bundle, simply by logging into the game via the Epic Games Store. The bundle includes four characters, including Baldur’s Gate 3 companion Wyll, 16 ‘Gold Chests’ with random equipment for each character, and exclusive cosmetics, including a unique Homonculus familiar.

As you can see from the video below, if you like making numbers go up, this is absolutely the right game for you. The quantities of gold you earn and damage you deal get so high that the game starts using scientific notation so that the numbers fit on the screen – when you see a figure like “e35” at the end of a number, that means “add 35 more zeros”.

If nothing else, this will keep you occupied while you wait for the next book in the DnD release schedule to arrive, ‘Quests from the Infinite Staircase’. We’re particularly interested in the updated adventure ‘Beyond the Crystal Cave’, which promises a Romeo and Juliet style tale of forbidden romance…