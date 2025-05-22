Holy crap, a DnD fan actually built the 7-foot model of Castle Ravenloft

A Dungeons and Dragons fan has taken on the behemoth task of building a 3D-printed Castle Ravenloft, which stands over seven feet tall. The files for recreating the iconic Curse of Strahd castle first appeared late last year, but due to its size, building it would remain a pipe dream for most. Czech D&D podcasters Bez Zástěny, however, said "challenge accepted", and posted a build video to social media on May 21.

The original model, 'Castle of the Vampire Lord', was designed by Axolote Gaming. It's not technically a D&D product, but it is a suspiciously accurate recreation of the official 2D maps for Count von Zarovich's lair. Back in November 2024, the Kickstarter for this model raised over $46,000.

The enormous model is scaled to perfectly fit standard DnD miniatures, and it's broken up into eight-inch cubes so you can construct it with a home 3D printer. An OpenLock clip system ensures that the printed pieces can be securely attached to each other.

In a Reddit post on May 21, Bez Zástěny says they "lost count" of how many rolls of filament the printing process used. However, they claim that this creation took 3,700 hours to print, and the finished piece weighs over 60 kg (132 lbs).

The above video shows off the model in all its gothic glory. As Wargamer's resident Strahd superfan, I'm very jealous of anyone who has space for this magnificent monstrosity.

If you'd like to ease my pain, come commiserate with me in the Wargamer Discord. Or simply take the time to enjoy our in-depth guides to DnD classes and DnD races.