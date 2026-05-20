D&D cans major videogame less than a year after it was announced

Wizards of the Coast has ended its partnership with developer Giant Skull, which means curtains for its D&D videogame. According to Bloomberg, Hasbro announced on May 19 that it would not go ahead with early concepts for the game.

Giant Skull was founded in 2024, and its partnership with Wizards was announced in July 2025. The developer planned to create a story-rich action-adventure game set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe. Now, less than a year later, the project is dead.

Back in 2024, head of D&D Dan Ayoub said Hasbro had invested over $1 billion into videogame development. Since then, we've seen the devs of Disney Dreamlight Valley announce a cozy co-op D&D game, and the makers of Demeo have launched a D&D-branded spin-off.

Hasbro's own Invoke Studios has also announced Warlock, a third-person action-adventure game planned for 2027. Plus, Hasbro opened yet another internal development studio, Wizards of the Coast Inc.

Hasbro still seems to be charging full steam ahead into digital games, but Giant Skull is no longer a player in its plans. Bloomberg reports that the change in direction is due to internal restructuring - which included the shuttering of internal developer Atomic Arcade back in February.

Hasbro is still open to proposals from the studio, however. Bloomberg also says Giant Skull founder Stig Asmussen (game director for Jedi: Fallen order and Jedi: Survivor) claims his studio is in a good place.

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