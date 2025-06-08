Get 90% off a suite of 11 DnD DM books packed with NPCs, puzzles, and villains

The role of the humble (or let's face it, all-powerful) Dungeon Master is to craft DnD adventures that will make any party eager for more. However, with so many moving parts in a campaign, busy DMs and GMs may find it difficult to give their adventures more flavor. Fortunately, resources abound to help – including this RPG Game Master Book Bundle, which gives you 11 entire books full of game running resources, with a whopping 90% off and a charity donation built in!

These books especially fit the world of Dungeons and Dragons like a glove. Ease into the bundle's offerings with The Game Master's Book of Random Encounters. Every GM knows the struggle of a hyperactive party poking and prodding at every minute element. Well, it's time to reward (or, ahem, 'reward') these inquisitive party members with a proper random encounter.

The Game Master's Book of Random Encounters allows for organic DnD encounters that are sure to give any GM's world much-needed variety. To populate those scenes – be they friendly conversations, business deals, or battles to the death – the bundle also offers The Game Master's Book of Non-Player Characters. These memorable characters will give your encounters that 'lived-in' quality every GM strives for.

Finally, no adventure is complete without a roster of dastardly villains. The Game Master's Book of Villains, Minions and Their Tactics accomplishes just that. Not only does it feature a deep library of scum and villainy, they also come with their band of DnD monsters. To top it all off, the beasts even have their game plans helpfully laid out, saving you the trouble of planning a boss encounter.

Here are some other books featured in the RPG Game Master Book Series Bundle:

The Game Master's Handbook of Proactive Roleplaying

The Game Master's Book of Legendary Dragons

The Game Master's Book of Instant Towns and Cities

The Game Master's Book of More Random Encounters

The Game Master's Books of Traps, Puzzles and Dungeons

The RPG Game Master Book Series Bundle sale ends on June 21, 2025. All proceeds go to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a non-profit institution dedicated to eradicating one of the most dangerous strains of cancer among women.

