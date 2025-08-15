Grab 36 third-party DnD expansions for the price of a pizza

Goodman Games, a long-time publisher of Dungeons and Dragons supplements, is offering a major discount on 36 of its modules. A new Fanatical bundle is offering the digital books for $12.99 (£11.60), though you can pick up as few as four of the modules for a dollar.

Most of the DnD books available are adventure modules from Goodman Games' Fifth Edition Fantasy series. These range from encounters with Fey inspired by Irish folklore to planar-hopping adventures with celestials.

Among the adventures, you'll also find several titles from the Original Adventures Reincarnated series. These include a version of the AD&D Dark Tower module that's been updated for fifth edition, plus a tome of classic traps for old-school dungeon crawls.

Though there's not much material for DnD classes and DnD races, some books do offer additional resources. Monsters & Magic of Dark Tower and Monsters & Magic of Lankhmar both feature extra DnD monsters, spells, and magic items.

Goodman Games has been publishing tabletop RPG modules since 2001, with its focus mainly being on classic fantasy dungeon crawls. The publisher continues to introduce dungeon crawl classics to the modern D&D market.

Most recently, Goodman Games crowdfunded an updated version of City State of the Invincible Overlord, a 70s module originally published by Judges' Guild. Goodman Games came under fire for working with the publisher, however, as Judges' Guild's current owner had been accused of sharing racist social media posts.

