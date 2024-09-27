Get $402 worth of DnD 5e books for just $30 in this adventure bundle

Whether you’re a DnD fan with a hankering for old-school dungeon crawls, or you’re a DM desperately trying to keep pace as your players race through campaign book after campaign book, we’ve found a great deal for you. The latest Humble Book Bundle, ‘DnD 5e Adventures and More’ contains 38 digital adventure modules, books, accessories, plus a softcover copy of ‘The Crypt of the Devil Lich’, and only costs $30 / £22.77.

Everything in the bundle is published by Goodman Games, an RPG design studio that publishes adventures and supplements inspired by the early days of DnD. Despite their reputation, old school adventures aren’t just mindless hack-and-slash, but they do focus more on exploring dangerous dungeons than on complicated narratives.

So this bundle isn’t packed with new DnD classes, custom DnD races, and player options – this is all about adventure. In fact there are 26 individual adventure modules from the ‘Fifth Edition Fantasy’ line alone. Whatever level your party’s at, there’s an adventure that’s right for them.

Gamers of a certain vintage or with an interest in gaming history will be excited by the inclusion of the classic AD&D adventure “Dark Tower”. This was the first adventure that the late great Jennell Jaquays wrote as full-time staff at The Judge’s Guild, and is considered a landmark in early adventure design.

The Goodman Games edition includes the original adventure “plus essays from industry luminaries”, a full conversion to run it in 5e, and three brand-new adventures that follow on from it. The bundle even has a module to run the adventure in the Foundry Virtual Tabletop.

The printed book that comes with the bundle is “The Crypt of the Devil Lich”, “a vicious 5e Dungeon Crawl”. It’s one of the adventures that made Goodman Games’ name, first published for DnD 3rd edition under the ‘Dungeon Crawl Classic’ label. It’s a three story delve into darkness that sees the heroes attempt to stop the resurrection of an ancient Lich – classic stuff!

There’s an additional charge for shipping the physical book, and the estimated cost for delivery outside the US is high enough that we recommend international fans check out another pledge tier. You can get everything except the printed book for just $18 / £13.66.

And as ever with Humble Bundle, you’re backing a good cause. A share of profits from the bundle will go to the Global FoodBanking Network to help fight hunger all across the world. You have until 11am PT / 2pm EST / 7pm BST on October 17 if you want to pledge for the bundle.

This should be more than enough to tide your group over before the next official DnD book arrives on the DnD release schedule!