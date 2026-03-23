New Greyhawk D&D book cover revealed, and actor Vince Vaughn spent $5,000 on it

Melf the Elf gets a makeover from a classic Dungeons and Dragons artist, and the painting is bought by a surprise celebrity bidder.

Gary Con photo of the new Dungeons and Dragons Greyhawk book cover by Jeff Easley, showing Melf the Elf
Mollie Russell Avatar

Updated:

Dungeons and Dragons 
Google Preferred Source Button

The cover art for a new Greyhawk Dungeons and Dragons book was revealed at this year's Gary Con, Gaming Trend reports. Crafted by famed AD&D artist Jeff Easley, the original painting was auctioned at Gary Con to raise money for charity. A surprise celebrity benefactor - actor and long-time D&D fan Vince Vaughn - won with a $5,000 bid.

The book, currently going by the name 'Melf's Guide to Greyhawk' was also announced at Gary Con. Wizards of the Coast's head of D&D Dan Ayoub revealed Luke Gygax would be working on the new title. It's not clear if the book will be part of this year's DnD release schedule or will launch later.

According to Gaming Trend, Gygax himself commissioned Easley to create the image, which shows Gygax's original character the way he originally envisioned him. Melf is seen here with grey skin, silver hair, and lavender eyes, standing over a recent kill.

Gary Con Facebook post revealing the cover art for a new Dungeons and Dragons Greyhawk book

Gary Con's annual auctions donate to Extra Life and the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. This year, the convention raised $120,000 in total, an increase from last year's $92,500.

What do you think the new Greyhawk sourcebook will look like? We're open to hearing theories over in the Wargamer Discord. Or, if you just want to talk about your favorite DnD classes, we're down for that too.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.