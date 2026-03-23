New Greyhawk D&D book cover revealed, and actor Vince Vaughn spent $5,000 on it

The cover art for a new Greyhawk Dungeons and Dragons book was revealed at this year's Gary Con, Gaming Trend reports. Crafted by famed AD&D artist Jeff Easley, the original painting was auctioned at Gary Con to raise money for charity. A surprise celebrity benefactor - actor and long-time D&D fan Vince Vaughn - won with a $5,000 bid.

The book, currently going by the name 'Melf's Guide to Greyhawk' was also announced at Gary Con. Wizards of the Coast's head of D&D Dan Ayoub revealed Luke Gygax would be working on the new title. It's not clear if the book will be part of this year's DnD release schedule or will launch later.

According to Gaming Trend, Gygax himself commissioned Easley to create the image, which shows Gygax's original character the way he originally envisioned him. Melf is seen here with grey skin, silver hair, and lavender eyes, standing over a recent kill.

Gary Con's annual auctions donate to Extra Life and the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. This year, the convention raised $120,000 in total, an increase from last year's $92,500.

What do you think the new Greyhawk sourcebook will look like? We're open to hearing theories over in the Wargamer Discord. Or, if you just want to talk about your favorite DnD classes, we're down for that too.