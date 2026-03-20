D&D is working with Luke Gygax on a new guide to Greyhawk

This isn’t just a return to Dungeons and Dragons’ original setting; it aims to “mend the rift between the family and the franchise”.

Luke Gygax (screenshot from a video by Crit Hit the Giant) in front of Dungeons and Dragons art of Melf the Elf
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Wizards of the Coast has announced an official new Greyhawk sourcebook for Dungeons and Dragons, and it's being penned by Luke Gygax. The pair appeared together at a Gary Con press conference to reveal Melf's Guide to Greyhawk, as well as some extra adventures authored by Gygax.

Luke Gygax is the son of D&D creator Gary Gygax and the founder of Gary Con. "I grew up playing in Greyhawk", he says. Its characters and locations are named after real people and parts of the Gygax family's lives, and "all those places are seminal memories for me". Melf himself (known best for the spell Melf's Acid Arrow) is one of Luke Gygax's original characters.

Gygax says the collaboration gives him "a chance to put my stamp on and return to Greyhawk", as well as "keep the Gygax in Greyhawk". Similarly, Wizards' head of Dungeons and Dragons Dan Ayoub talked about working with Gygax to "mend the rift between family and franchise".

TSR, the company Gygax founded and developed D&D under, was sold to Wizards of the Coast in 1997. TSR was financially struggling at the time, and Gygax had left the company due to internal disputes.

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Since the TSR licence expired in 2004, two new companies have been founded under the TSR name, both of which involved Luke Gygax's brother, Ernie Jr. The latter of these was facing a lawsuit from Wizards of the Coast before it went bankrupt in 2023.

Wizards of the Coast will make further announcements about its DnD release schedule - and its new 'seasons' of content at Gen Con this summer. For more tabletop news, you can stay up-to-date in the Wargamer Discord.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)

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