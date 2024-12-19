DnD’s official monster handbags are totally impractical, but also incredible

Alternative British fashion brand Koi has dropped a range of DnD themed footwear and accessories in a brand partnership deal with Hasbro. As of December 18, there are 10 products available, ranging in price from £50/$63 to £80/$100.

While Koi’s created eight different pairs of vegan shoes, most of these are very subtle in their homage to the world’s most popular tabletop RPG. The Uncanny Dodge military boots just look like regular gothwear, for instance, though we can imagine a DnD Rogue kitted out in something similar.

The DnD Bard shoes, meanwhile, have these super long ribbons that wrap around your legs. Though fabulous, these also seem incredibly irritating to do up, and I’d be terrified of getting caught in an escalator. It’s probably clear by now that I’m a tabletop gaming nerd, not a fashion nerd. These items are all meant for trendier geeks than me.

There are also shoes decorated with cute dice and Beholders, but to be honest, I’m much more drawn to the pair of handbags, which are by far the loudest items in the range.

The Mimic purse, for instance, has a delightfully frightful face, with razor-sharp teeth and that disgusting mimic tongue. There’s no mistaking this DnD monster as anything else, as – at least viewed from the front – it’s a dead ringer for the illustration in the Monster Manual.

From the back, however, you might be fooled into thinking this a regular bag – until, of course, it pounces on you. Look closely, and you’ll notice it has a (faux) crocodile skin pattern, a hint that you’re looking at a living creature, not some harmless accessory.

But the pride of this collection has to be the Gelatinous Cube bag. On the one hand, it’s a fun look. Even though the translucent plastic has a slightly ‘school lunchbox’ feel, the decoration more than makes up for it with icons of skeletons, swords, and everything else the Ooze had for lunch.

On the other hand, it’s horribly impractical. I’m not sure you want everyone to be able to see the contents of your handbag – unless that’s the point, and the target audience is those who do want that and have lots of bling to boast about.

Also, the perfectly cuboid shape is not one I think I’ve ever looked for in a bag. However you choose to wear it, it’s surely going to be terribly uncomfortable.

You can check out the full line at the Koi store. Or, if you’d rather learn more about Dungeons and Dragons, check out our guides to DnD classes and DnD races.