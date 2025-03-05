We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

DnD Beyond’s newest addon book is basically Monster Hunter Wilds, TTRPG edition

Heliana’s Guide to Monster Hunting lets Dungeons and Dragons players hunt massive monsters and carve them up to craft new magic items.

A DnD Orc and a giant metallic dragon face off across a blue sky, from the Monster Hunter style supplement Heliana's Guide to Monsters
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Dungeons and Dragons 

If you’re a Dungeons and Dragons player who also loves the world of Monster Hunter, then boy have we found something for you. Heliana’s Guide to Monster Hunting is a supplement devoted to hunting colossal boss monsters and carving them up for bits to make new magic items, and it’s just made the leap from hardback book to DnD Beyond.

What with Monster Hunter Wilds just having dropped, we expect that a lot of DnD groups are finding their Monster Hunter playing members a little unreliable right now.

If anything is going to lure them back to the tabletop, it’s a supplement that promises to deliver the full Monster Hunter gameplay loop: tracking a monster to its lair, gathering information about it, preparing for the fight with appropriate buffs, walloping it in a bone-crunching boss-battle, carving it up for parts, and using those bits to craft even better weapons.

YouTube Thumbnail

A 600 page long version of Heliana’s Guide is already available in print, but only the first half has been integrated into DnD Beyond so far. That’s still a lot of pages, and the video above states it has everything you need to live out a full Monster Hunter fantasy, plus the virtual handouts, maps, and so on to make an online session run smoothly.

Part one is available on DnD Beyond for $30: if you use a different virtual tabletop, you can get the full book and the virtual assets from DriveThruRPG for $59.99.

So what’s in the book? For a start, it contains recipes to craft every DnD magic item in the System Reference Document from monster bits, plus 150 new magic items unique to the book. You’ll need to hunt different monster types to get different bits and pieces!

A variety of magic items made from monster bits, in the DnD supplement Heliana's guide to monsters

In basic DnD, harvesting monster bits is left to DM discretion, but Heliana’s Guide gives it a set of rules which will help you determine what the party actually retrieves from a carcass. The video above gives the example of attempting to harvest the pelt of a yeti after killing it with a fireball: there’s unlikely to be much usable fur left at that point!

There’s also a different take on the DnD crafting system. Crafting requires a skill roll, but failing the roll doesn’t stop you from making the item – it just comes out a little quirky. The video gives examples like an item that you have to attune to even if you wouldn’t ordinarily, an item that makes you gullible, or something that just draws thieves to you like flies to butter.

You can also work to improve an item over time. This both lets you finesse away the problems from an item that came out a little undercooked, or allows you to continually improve a beloved item as your character levels up, instead of discarding it.

A big metallic dragon, from the DnD supplement Heliana's Guide to Monster Hunter

But what about the hunting? Well, Heliana’s Guide part one comes with five monster hunt scenarios, each of which can be scaled to three different levels. These should each take around three sessions to complete.

In the first half of the mission, players will find clues that tell them what to expect from the monster as they track it and find evidence of its behaviour – which you’ll get as handouts. They’ll then have the chance to take a long rest, select appropriate spells, stock up on useful equipment, before going into the boss arena.

The boss fights are intended to be memorable. The monsters unlock new abilities midway into the fight, change form, spawn minions, or even teleport themselves and the players to another plane.

A four armed, green-skinned Biomancer wizard, from the DnD supplement Heliana's Guide to Monster Hunter

Heliana’s guide also has four new subclasses for existing DnD classes. The Hive Oath Druid is a melee-based subclass whose body is absolutely rife with invertebrates. The Oath of the Harvest Paladin is a cook – because what is monster hunting without mouthwatering food? Then there are two new spellcasters that specialise in the brand new Biomancy DnD spells, the Fleshweaving Bard and Biomancy Wizard.

There are eight unique DnD races here, too. The video lists ooze people, chickens, pangolins, and three types of raccoons, the Urban, Possum, and Tanuki variants. If your character dies, they could be overtaken by a parasitic mushroom and resurrect as a fungus infested Mycelian. There’s even a race that starts its life as a caterpillar and metamorphoses into a moth at a higher level.

With the next volume on the DnD release schedule being an adventure book totally devoted to dragons, a supplement all about carving up big monsters and turning them into useful equipment seems like a good fit!

Strange food made from monster bits from the DnD supplement Heliana's Guide to Monster Hunter

Actually using this book does assume that you can get your DnD group back together while Monster Hunter Wilds is shiny and new. If you can’t pry them out of the game, you could always join them, with help from our friends at PCGamesN. They’ve got a bunch of handy Monster Hunter Wilds guides to get you started:

If you want to play an official Monster Hunter game on the tabletop, there is the Monster Hunter World board game from Steamforged Games. We playtested the sequel, Iceborne, which is still in production, but has a lot in common with the already available Monster Hunter World boardgame – learn more about it in this article.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)