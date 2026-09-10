D&D mini maker Hero Forge is crowdfunding a bizarre, hand-painted browser RPG, and it's kind of enchanting

A new Kickstarter from the creators of Hero Forge begins funding today, and it promises a pretty weird product. The Dungeons and Dragons miniature maker is officially expanding into videogames. Meet Wildmagic Frontiers, a browser-based deck-building, miniature-collecting RPG. That alone is a pretty novel pitch, but plenty of the game is also hand-painted.

Wildmagic Frontiers was first announced in late August. You'll use a collection of Hero Forge miniatures to explore the world of Astara. A former utopia, this land has been reawakened by wild magic. If you have a Hero Forge account, you can import your own creations into the game, though pregen minis allow you to play regardless.

Quests dot the map of Astara, and completing them nets you new mechanics, cards for your deck, and companions for your coterie. When combat inevitably takes place, you'll battle on a detailed diorama - many of these are hand-crafted, with Gaussian splatting technology bringing their textures to the screen.

We don't much more about how the game plays, but creator Sky Castle Studios assures us in a new trailer that Wildmagic Frontiers is "a love letter to tabletop". There's dice-rolling, skirmishes, level ups, and plenty of narrative twists and turns - apparently. We can't say how good it actually is until we've tried it ourselves.

For now, all we have is the Kickstarter page. It promises further customization options if certain stretch goals are met. Plus, Wildmagic Frontiers will be available through Steam as well as on browser.

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