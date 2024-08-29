DnD hiring new designers 8 months after Hasbro mass layoffs

Wizards of the Coast is hiring new DnD designers again, only eight months after a wave of more than 1,000 Hasbro layoffs that hit Dungeons and Dragons artists and game designers hard.

Just before Christmas last year, the news came in that Hasbro was cutting jobs, as CEO Chris Cocks put it, tugging “a lever we must pull to keep Hasbro healthy”. Despite being the only consistently successful part of the toy giant, with 20% year-on-year growth, plenty of key Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering staffers lost their positions.

Now, Wizards of the Coast is hiring a game designer for D&D once more, seemingly looking to replace at least one of the roles that was struck just over half a year ago.

The job, which pays an annual salary of between $86,695 – $145,751, is based out of Wizards of the Coast’s Renton, Washington offices. It’s a DnD game designer role that requires three years of experience making tabletop roleplaying games.

There’s not a ton of surprises in the job description. The successful applicant will be devising new DnD content with a focus on mechanics, as well of reviewing material for both balance and fun before it goes out to a general audience. Large dollops of passion are required.

We’re not going to engage in idle speculation – there are all sorts of reasons why a business might lay people off and then months later rehire for the same position. Who knows, some of them might even be halfway sensible.

However, we can imagine this move is probably pretty galling for the people who were impacted by the job cuts in December 2023. Thankfully, it does appear that many have found their feet in other parts of the industry.

