This DnD Humble Bundle features DM tips, mythology, and a dreaded joke book

Humble Bundle has a new collection of RPG books on sale that DnD fans may enjoy, with 27 items from publisher Adam's Media on sale for $18. This one's a bit of mishmash. Rather than the traditional mixture of maps and modules we're used to seeing, the bundle has more texts that I'd call DnD-adjacent. But there's still plenty here to interest the average player or DM.

The collection includes all sorts, you see, from a book of RPG Trivia and DnD-themed cocktail recipes, to handbooks of DM advice and mythology facts. It all looks very family-friendly, so I reckon some of these could be great reads for families or kids.

There is some directly gameable content in here too, like the Ultimate Micro-RPG Book, which has 40 one-page RPGs; or the ultimate RPG character backstory guide, which could be essential when you've got a game coming up, have picked your DnD class and race, but lack a strong concept or voice for your PC.

I will say, without having actually read any of the texts on offer, I do think some of the content appears a little trite or surface level. I was very disappointed to read reviews and discover that a dictionary of con-langs falls into that category, as on the surface it seemed one of the more exciting books in the bundle.

And I'm horrified to see a tabletop RPG-themed joke book, of all things, is included in the collection. (Although saying that, I now kind of want to play an annoying DnD Bard and constantly read from it.)

I believe there are some gems in the pile, though. It's worth having a look for yourself and seeing if you agree with my assessment.

At any rate, in terms of pure value for money Humble reckons you're getting $314 of books for less than 20 bucks. As usual with these bundles, you have the option to pay less for fewer items, all the way down to a $1 price tag for three books.

The sale supports the nonprofit, Worldreader, an organization that provides digital books to children in 69 different countries.

