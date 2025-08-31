Grab 19 of the best DnD books as chosen by the community for 92% off!

Dungeons and Dragons would be nothing without its passionate community. Naturally, the Dungeon Masters Guild and Wizards of the Coast leaned on the community to curate the books for this awesome bundle. For a staggering 92% off, players can grab some incredible DnD adventures and assets for their next adventure.

The bundle includes some of the best DnD books created by the community. While all of these have plenty to offer, I want to focus on JVC Parry's Call from the Deep campaign. As a Baldur's Gate 3 fan, the premise of the book is incredibly appealing. A mysterious extraterrestrial ship crashes into the Material Realm, and with it a host of terrifying monsters and pirates.

Given Baldur's Gate 3 practically starts that way, I found it a very fun way to hook DnD players coming in from the Larian Studio game. That said, I like it for more than its coincidental overlap with my favorite 2023 RPG. Call from the Deep crafts a story all its own, with a sharper focus on swashbuckling pirate adventures. The campaign takes you to every iconic city, from Waterdeep to, surprise surprise, Baldur's Gate, to defend it from alien threats.

Pair that with a sandbox setting that allows DM and player imagination to shine, and I cannot recommend Call from the Deep enough for a fun time. Besides this campaign, I also highly recommend Dragonix's Monster Manual Expanded. An accessory for the WotC Monster Manual, this expanded version adds cool new twists to the expansive monster menagerie. If your campaigns need some spice in their enemy selection, this is the way to go.

Here are some other notable books from the Dungeon Masters: Top Content From The D&D Community sale on Humble Bundle.

The Haunt

Uncaged Volume 1

Xanathar's Lost Notes to Everything Else

Villains & Lairs

Lost City of Mezro

The Dungeon Masters: Top Content From The D&D Community sale ends on Saturday, September 20, 2025. A portion of the proceeds goes towards Extra Life, a gamer-driven initiative to raise funds for sick and injured children across the United States. As with any Humble Bundle, you can set how much of your money goes to the charity.

A hip and rising DnD community is also forming over at the Wargamer Discord. For the official side of things, our DnD release schedule should catch you up.