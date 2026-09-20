Become everyone's favorite DM in DnD with the best DMG books for 92% off

Dungeons and Dragons has the largest community of tabletop players by a landslide. Of all the benefits that big a playerbase has, my favorite has always been the explosive growth of community-made content. The homebrew scene for DnD remains the biggest reason for staying in this most populist of tabletop RPGs. The creativity and diversity on display are marvelous. If you want a taste of the best, then this Humble Bundle deal's for you.

The Dungeon Masters Guild: Top Content from the D&D Community bundle curates 19 of the best DnD books you'll find from the DMG community. For only $25, you enjoy over $300 worth of books. Highlights include JVC Parry's iconic adventure Call of the Deep, a swashbuckling adventure that quickly turns into Lovecraftian horror, as all the best sea stories do. Or perhaps you're looking to add depth to your DnD classes with The Armorer's Handbook, which adds runes and equipment upgrades to the game?

Whatever you need, this bundle likely has something for you. Speaking personally, however, my favorite from the bundle are undeniably the Uncaged series. These books, primarily written, illustrated and designed by women, feature subversions of the usual tropes you encounter with female denizens of the DnD world. In Uncaged Vol. 1 for example, you see a different side to monsters such as harpies and medusas.

Besides the awesome work that goes into these Uncaged books, I also love how committed it gets to be with its themes on femininity that official releases simply have not. Programs such as the Dungeon Masters Guild allow for diverse voices to have their works published and seen by so many people. If you're looking for quality adventures in-between the DnD release schedule, this bundle is perfect.

You can check out the bundle over on Humble Bundle until October 3, 2026.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards Extra Life, a Children's Miracle Network Hospitals program for bringing gaming to the lives of sick and injured children.

Looking to fill up that DnD party? Consider Wargamer Discord as your local tavern for intrepid adventurers!