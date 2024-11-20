This TTRPG sound suite is ideal for DnD and now it’s 95% off

Every DnD dungeon master wants to immerse their players into the campaign, and audio has a huge role to play. Delving through dank dungeons, chains rattling and footsteps echoing; or amidst a violent battlefield, steel clashing with steel as thousands of voices shout in fury – it all adds to the sense that the players are really there. You can grab $570 (£451.38) worth of gorgeously crafted audio for only $25 (£19.28), thanks to the TTRPG Audio Compendium on Humble Bundle.

The best tabletop RPGs, whether that’s DnD, Blades in the Dark, or an indie gem, can be elevated through immersive audio. The bundle has some great scene-setting music in both the Fantasy Music Vol. 1 & 2 and Battle Music Vol. 1 & 2 collections, which bring Hollywood-style scores to any adventure.

For those pitched battles, Combat SFX Vol. 1 & 2 feature the booming sounds of warfare with crisp and clear audio. Naturally, if the players are in combat then there’s something worth fighting, and the Monsters and Beasts library gives voice to the best DnD monsters.

Meanwhile, the Sounds of Nature collection can soothe any wayward party in calm moments before and after the chaos. But the sleeper hit of this compendium could well be Hollywood Horror. Let’s be real- it’s hard to scare people with flat images or mere descriptions during DnD horror one-shots. With a library of spooky sound effects you can get into your players’ heads and have them fretting over twist in the labyrinth.

The TTRPG Audio Compendium on Humble Bundle features all the above, alongside these other awesome audio libraries:

Fantasy+

Fantasy Locations

Monsters and Beasts

Magic Spells

Sci-Fi Atmos

The TTRPG Audio Compendium Humble Bundle is only available until Tuesday, December 3, 2024. As ever with Humble Bundle, some of the sales proceeds will go to charity. This time it’s Direct Relief, a non-profit humanitarian organization that provides medical relief for regions ravaged by disasters in the United States and beyond.

If you want more DnD audio goodness, listen to our picks for the best DnD podcasts. If you want to do more than just listen to DnD, check out the best Dungeons and Dragons movies for your next film night. And of course if you need to prep for a game, Wargamer has great guides to the DnD classes and DnD races, which we keep up to date as new books hit the DnD release schedule.