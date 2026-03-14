Become a K-Pop idol in D&D 5e with this fabulous sourcebook

Dungeons and Dragons may have its roots in Eurocentric fantasy, but the decades have given the franchise tons of new settings. From the surreal cities of Planescape to the shadowy streets of Eberron, there's no shortage of official realms to explore. And that's not even getting into homebrew, which has even wilder worlds to explore.

Like say, a setting for the K-Pop fan inside all of us.

Idols of the Neon Dark is a K-Pop fantasy-themed supplement for D&D 5e that takes place in an all-new setting. Lumenica glistens with neon arenas, as fans wave multicolored lights for their favorite idols. But the music isn't just for show. Every concert keeps the realm from crumbling, but mysterious threats threaten to silence the music forever. This sourcebook provides players with new D&D classes, adventures, and much more, all to the tune of K-Pop.

The team's passion for K-Pop is immediately apparent with one glance at what the sourcebook offers. The all-new Idol class is especially ambitious. Most would assume it would be some kind of musical spellcaster, but not so. The Idol class relies not on individual resources, but ensemble performance. Timings, reactions and other team-focused mechanics are the heart and soul of Idols. It's thematically consistent with K-Pop idol culture through mechanical complexity. Who doesn't love ludonarrative design?

Like the best D&D books, new classes isn't all this sourcebook has to offer. The book boasts 14 new subclasses, two playable races, 20+ one-shots, an 80-page campaign, and dozens of monsters, magic items, and spells. I adore how deeply thought out the K-Pop themes are woven into the supplements If you're curious how all these additions work with D&D 5e, a Version 2.1 playtest is available to all, and free to peruse.

You can back Idols of the Neon Dark on Kickstarter here.

Form the idol group of your D&D dreams over at the Wargamer Discord.