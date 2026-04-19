New to D&D 5e solo play? This 4th-level adventure is perfect for you!

Dungeons and Dragons is the most popular TTRPG of all time, and yet it's still a Herculean task to schedule games. I can count on one hand the number of games I've played face-to-face in the past few months. Even so, I've got plenty of fingers to spare. That's when I discovered the wonderful world of the solo RPG. These games let me enjoy my TTRPG fun times without those pesky players (who I very much miss). For those who aren't familiar, this upcoming adventure is a good place to start.

Into the Crucible is a solo D&D 5e adventure geared for 4th level players. You can use any 5e ruleset you like, be it 5e, SRD or 5.5e. The premise puts the player in a Last Stand scenario, as they defend their keep from a horde of foes. Think Helm's Deep, but you don't get the luxury of a Legolas to shieldboard the moshpit of invaders. The solo adventure only makes slight modifications to the rules, such as a streamlined version of the DnD character creator.

The book does a great job introducing the player to solo play concepts. The combat system makes heavy use of journaling, which lets you track your choices and reap the consequences. The game can also be played duo-style, so beginner DMs can practice their skills with a tightly-written adventure. Creator Limitless Adventures has made several projects before, with their previous release Lost in the Dark acting as a prequel to Into the Crucible.

As someone who's slowly been getting into more and more solo adventures (take from that what you will), I love how accessible this adventure is. Just as important as innovative homebrew are the ones that function great as introductions to TTRPGs. It can get overwhelming, but with such focused experiences, these are the projects that help the tabletop community grow.

You can support Into the Crucible on Kickstarter here.

If it's official news you seek, then the DnD release schedule will keep you posted. For more Wargamer goodness, the Wargamer Discord is an ever-growing community for tabletop fans to enjoy.