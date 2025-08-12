DnD spin-off Solasta and other epic CRPGs are up to 85% off on PC

An enormous Isometric Games sale has kicked off on Steam and GOG, with a variety of excellent CRPGs discounted until August 18. The games on sale feature every kind of fantasy world, from Warhammer 40k to Pathfinder to Dungeons and Dragons. Plus, there's plenty of original isometric games with their own star power and appeal. The discounts vary, but some games are going for as much as 85% off.

You won't find Baldur's Gate 3 here, but every other contender for the best CRPG of all time is on sale. D&D fans won't want to skip the iconic Planescape: Torment, which is 50% off on GOG for $9.48. The enhanced edition isn't on sale over on Steam, but you can pick up Planescape: Torment as part of a discounted bundle with Disco Elysium, grabbing titles for a combined $26.98.

If you'd like a D&D RPG that's more up-to-date, Solasta: Crown of the Magister is 70% off on both Steam and GOG. This immersive and well-regarded RPG is based on the 2014 D&D 5e rules, so it'll feel very familiar to current tabletop RPG fans. It's worth noting that Steam offers a slightly better price of $8.99 compared with GOG's $9.48.

Beyond the Forgotten Realms of D&D, Pathfinder has plenty of discounted PC games of its own. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is 65% off on Steam and GOG (though, once again, Steam's prices seem fractionally better - $6.99 versus $7.96). Pathfinder: Kingmaker is even cheaper with an 85% discount. That translates to $2.99 on Steam and $3.03 on GOG.

Both Pathfinder CRPGs are from Owlcat Games, which has another critically acclaimed product on sale. Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader's rich story will get you hooked on the grimdark world of Chaos and Space Marines, and it's currently 50% off on both sites ($27.20 on GOG and $24.99 on Steam).

Other excellent deals for tabletop lovers include 65% off Gloomhaven, one of the best board games turned into a turn-based PC dungeon crawler. Plus, there's always Disco Elysium - not tied to any tabletop IP, but still considered one of the best of the genre - for 75% off.

