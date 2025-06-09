Get 187 indie DnD alternatives for $8 and raise money for Ukraine

The online indie marketplace Itch.io has a charity bundle on sale full of tabletop RPGs that will kit you out with great alternatives to Dungeons and Dragons. The proceeds are being sent to Ukraine, to support hospitals damaged in the war with Russia.

187 is a conservative estimate. The bundle has around 250 items, and the sales page boasts $1,200 worth of value, but only 187 of the products are categorized as 'physical games'.

Nonetheless, some of the other objects will still be of interest to DnD players, such as a set of VTT tokens, and various adventure books. With $1,200 worth of products on offer for only $8, that's a saving of 99%: we can't really ask for more than that!

Some of the best known tabletop RPG content on sale includes a number of MÖRK BORG adventures and supplements - like the Gothic horror themed Goth Borg; FIST, a TTRPG where you play mercs in the Cold War on paranormal missions; and Mausritter, a charming rules-light game about adventurous mice.

Overall, don't pick this up expecting any big name games, but do anticipate enough distractions to keep you busy for years - especially if you've played 5e to death and tried out every DnD class under the sun. Some of the curiosities I spotted while looking through the page include a solo journaling game about being a piece of lost luggage and a Liminal Horror setting about becoming a space necromancer.

According to the Itch.io bundle page, 100% of the funds will be sent to the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, a Ukrainian NGO that has a number of initiatives providing aid to both civilians affected by the Russia/Ukraine war and to Ukraine's armed forces. In this case, the bundle's earnings will support humanitarian aid - the war has done billions of dollars of damage to medical facilities in Ukraine.

Right now the bundle has raised 25% of its $100,000 goal, with $26,387 in the bank at time of writing and 21 days remaining. This isn't the first time Itch.io has been involved in raising money to support Ukraine. In 2022, the organization hosted a video game bundle which brought in $6 million.

