Roleplay as the worst DnD player imaginable in this quirky indie RPG

It’s ZineQuest month on Kickstarter, and indie RPG creators are pulling out the stops to bring weird and wonderful little RPG ‘zines to the world. “It’s What My Character Would Do” is a one shot comedy RPG about RPGs, with every player taking on the role of a self-absorbed DnD player ready to throw the party under the bus because “it’s what my character would do”.

If you’ve played DnD for long enough, and particularly if you’ve joined a pick up game with strangers, there’s a good chance you’ve had the misfortune of running into that player. They’ll steal from the party, murder NPCs, hoard treasure, and generally derail the adventure, always with the excuse that they’re just roleplaying their character properly.

Sure you are, Jeremy. And it’s just coincidence that you always roleplay as antisocial psychopaths without any concept of personal boundaries? That you only pick DnD classes that let you hide things from the party, or that let you withhold vital healing magic in the middle of boss fights to hold the other players to ransom? And you never play any DnD races other than the Drow?

Ahem. We may be projecting a little bit there.

The Kickstarter for “It’s What My Character Would Do” is open until 11.13 am / 2.13 ET / 7.13pm GMT on March 13, with a PDF of the zine available for $6 and a print copy for $12 plus shipping.

We haven’t tested the game yet, but it has a super lightweight rules set. Each player has a personal objective which they need to complete, as well as whatever goal the party is trying to notionally working together towards. Personal goals include things like “Withhold important information from everyone”, “Attack an NPC inappropriately”, and go off on a “Long monologue about a personal quest”.

With the official DnD release schedule looking very sparse until Dragon Delves drops in the summer, now’s a great time to look into indie rpgs. We’ll let you know as soon as we spot anything else great among the Zine Quest offerings.