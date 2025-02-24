We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Roleplay as the worst DnD player imaginable in this quirky indie RPG

‘It’s What My Character Would Do’ is a ZineQuest RPG all about those insufferable players who ruin every Dungeons and Dragons campaign.

Art from the DnD themed MTG card Grim Wanderer by Jason A Engle - a tall, dark figure dressed in a tattered cloak and armor stands silhouetted in the doorway of a bustling tavern
It’s ZineQuest month on Kickstarter, and indie RPG creators are pulling out the stops to bring weird and wonderful little RPG ‘zines to the world. “It’s What My Character Would Do” is a one shot comedy RPG about RPGs, with every player taking on the role of a self-absorbed DnD player ready to throw the party under the bus because “it’s what my character would do”.

If you’ve played DnD for long enough, and particularly if you’ve joined a pick up game with strangers, there’s a good chance you’ve had the misfortune of running into that player. They’ll steal from the party, murder NPCs, hoard treasure, and generally derail the adventure,  always with the excuse that they’re just roleplaying their character properly.

Sure you are, Jeremy. And it’s just coincidence that you always roleplay as antisocial psychopaths without any concept of personal boundaries? That you only pick DnD classes that let you hide things from the party, or that let you withhold vital healing magic in the middle of boss fights to hold the other players to ransom? And you never play any DnD races other than the Drow?

Ahem. We may be projecting a little bit there.

Art from the DnD themed MTG card Deadly Dispute - a short pale-faced halfling rogue retrieves a winged golden ring from a human corpse

The Kickstarter for “It’s What My Character Would Do” is open until 11.13 am / 2.13 ET / 7.13pm GMT on March 13, with a PDF of the zine available for $6 and a print copy for $12 plus shipping.

We haven’t tested the game yet, but it has a super lightweight rules set. Each player has a personal objective which they need to complete, as well as whatever goal the party is trying to notionally working together towards. Personal goals include things like “Withhold important information from everyone”, “Attack an NPC inappropriately”, and go off on a “Long monologue about a personal quest”.

With the official DnD release schedule looking very sparse until Dragon Delves drops in the summer, now’s a great time to look into indie rpgs. We’ll let you know as soon as we spot anything else great among the Zine Quest offerings.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)