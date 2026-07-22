D&D and Pathfinder battle for custody of Jimothy the raccoon, with official stat blocks from each

Jimothy the Raccoon, a fuzzy little critter with short spine syndrome, has captured the heart of the internet. And now, you can add him to your TTRPG party in two different systems. The custody battle for Jimothy is officially on. His prospective parents? Pathfinder and Dungeons and Dragons.

For the less-than-chronically-online, Jimothy is a disabled raccoon recently videoed in Seattle. He's gone completely viral for being adorable and doing just Jimothy things. That's it. That's the context.

Pathfinder was first to stake its claim on dear little Jimothy. Community and social media specialist Maya Coleman shared a Jimothy stat block, designed by Jason Keeley, in Paizo's forums on Monday. "On a silly whim, I asked Jason Keeley if he could make Jimothy a companion in the game, and he then… totally did."

"Through much coaxing and patience, you are blessed with the aid of Jimothy, the creature of legend", the stat block says. "Jimothy is a raccoon-like creature with thin limbs and a round body. All who look upon him are blessed."

Mechanically, Jimothy is Just A Little Guy. What I mean is he doesn't grow in size as he advances. He's available to perform basic Interact actions, and he can perform a Tumbling Swipe to steal an object from an enemy. However, his main pull is the fact "the very sight of Jimothy lifts your allies' spirits". "Until the start of your next turn, they gain a +2 circumstance bonus to saves against emotion effects."

D&D's Jimothy stat block arrived on Tuesday. The world's biggest tabletop RPG is late to the game, but they upped the stakes by providing official character art of Jimothy, Beloved Cryptid.

Jimothy is a CR 1/4 tiny beast (meaning you can absolutely use Wild Shape to become him). He doesn't provoke opportunity attacks, and he can move through very tiny spaces without spending extra movement.

Jimothy's actions include the melee attack Nibble, a ranged Hurl Garbage attack and Skitter, a bonus action to Dash or Hide. Oh, and he can Captivate, charming everyone within 15 feet that fails a Wisdom save.

Whatever his stats, Jimothy has certainly charmed us. If you'd like to squee about raccoons with like-minded gamers, hit us up in the Wargamer Discord. We're also happy to chat about more serious topics, like this year's DnD release schedule.