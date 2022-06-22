DMs can now snap up free first chapter of the next D&D book

D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast is letting Dungeons and Dragons fans have a sneak peek at its upcoming adventure anthology book, Journeys Through The Radiant Citadel. On Tuesday, it made the first chapter of the book available for free on D&D Beyond.

This first chapter provides an overview of the titular Radiant Citadel, a bustling city which, in the book, serves as a central hub, a safe-haven from which the PC adventurers can set forth on… well, adventure. The free chapter gives an insight into the city’s workings and lore, as well as what life is like there. It also provides a lovely D&D map of the citadel, which we can see is basically impaled by an enormous diamond.

You’ll also find information on the Radiant Citadel’s political leadership and its inhabitants, which range from the usual D&D races – halflings, elves, dragonborn etc – to stranger creatures like ruby pangolins and amethyst tigers. This introductory chapter is mainly full of setting details, and doesn’t have any of the adventures that’ll be found later in the book. However, it does have enough info to bring a location to life, as well as a handy final section on ‘using the citadel’ at your tabletop.

Journeys Through The Radiant Citadel is an adventure anthology D&D book (similar to Candlekeep Mysteries) which contains a collection of adventures written by black and brown authors. From what we’ve seen, these adventures are pretty varied, with inspirations ranging from cooking shows (Salted Legacy) to Ancient Persia (Shadow of the Sun).

A swift departure from the grimdark fare of so many tabletop RPGs, the Radiant Citadel setting is bright, lively, and politically joyous. Because of this, you may be surprised to learn that it actually has its roots in spooky Ravenloft.

Journeys Through The Radiant Citadel was originally slated for release on June 21, but was delayed by production issues. It’s now set to arrive on July 19. For more tabletop reading, check out our guide to the best D&D books.