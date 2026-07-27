Popular D&D publisher Kobold Press reveals Daggerheart debut, dropping at Gen Con

The Dungeons and Dragons publisher’s first Daggerheart adventure is a limited edition print run that’s only available at Gen Con.

Kobold Press art of two fey court members from its Daggerheart Gen Con adventure
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Daggerheart Dungeons and Dragons 
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Kobold Press, best-known for publishing Tales of the Valiant and Dungeons and Dragons sourcebooks, is branching out. The company will launch its first-ever Daggerheart supplement at this year's Gen Con. Court and Shadow, a "Fey courts campaign frame" was confirmed by Kobold Press art director Marc Radle on July 26 in an ENWorld forum.

According to Radle's post, physical copies of Court and Shadow won't be available anywhere else. They're also extremely limited. "Inspired by the fan-favorite Courts of the Shadow Fey, this campaign frame is ready to drop into your home games, offering intrigue, dangerous bargains, and dark fairy magic", Radle writes.

Kobold Press will also have limited physical copies of Hastening Doom, a unique megadungeon for D&D 5e. The supplement has already been released digitally, but the print version is a Gen Con exclusive.

In slightly better supply will be the Northlands Worldbook and Northlands Sagas sourcebooks. These are Kobold Press latest releases for D&D and Tales of the Valiant, an original system that is, in many ways, compatible with the world's oldest TTRPG.

Gen Con kicks off this Thursday and runs all weekend. If you want to learn more about Kobold Press' con plans, you can check out the ENWorld post. Or, if you'd like to talk about your favorite DnD classes or Daggerheart adventures, hit us up in the Wargamer Discord.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)

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