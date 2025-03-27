Get 94% off a stack of 44 DnD supplements from top publisher Kobold Press

Kobold Press, a popular publisher of third-party Dungeons and Dragons books, has a heap of titles on sale as part of a new Humble Bundle. The ‘Heroic Hoard of 5e Power’ bundle offers 44 D&D sourcebooks for $25 – that’s a 94% discount on their usual value of $441.

Perhaps the most famous DnD books in the bundle are Deep Magic volumes one and two. These are stuffed with spells, as well as new subclass options for magical DnD classes. To give you an idea of the hype that surrounded these titles, the Kickstarter for Deep Magic volume two raised over $800,000 back in 2023. Now, you can pick up PDFs of both – plus a Foundry VTT License key for volume one.

Beyond the realms of Deep Magic, this D&D Humble Bundle includes:

Vault of Magic – Over 900 magic items

Midgard Heroes Handbook – Offers new DnD races and extra spells, backgrounds, and class options

Zobeck: Clockwork City – An urban fantasy setting book

Southland’s Player’s Guide – Desert-flavored character options

Warlock Grimoire one, two, three, and four – A compilation of content from Kobold Press’ Warlock magazine

Seven additional issues of Warlock

Underworld Player’s Guide – New races and backgrounds for creatures that live underground

Kobold Guide to Roleplaying – Essays and advice on play

Unlikely Heroes – A handful of extra races and backgrounds

Beyond Damage Dice one and two – New weapon options

Soulslike Roleplaying – Add some Dark Souls to your D&D

Wizard’s Playbook – New arcane spells and magic items

Rogue’s Gallery – A collection of NPCs

Midgard Magic: Ley Lines – Ley-line-themed content for Druids and Rangers

Play with Class – Guidance for playing the various D&D classes

The Art of Skirmishing – Encounter-building advice

Tools of War – Rules for mass combat

Shoulders of Giants – Giant-themed rules and tables

Ratatosk – Adds squirrel-folk to your D&D game

12 issues of Book of Blades

This deal is available until April 12, 2025. As is typical for Humble Bundle, a portion of each purchase goes to charity. For the Kobold Press Humble Bundle, the charity of choice is the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

