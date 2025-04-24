Top third-party DnD publisher Kobold Press declares a 25% off ‘tariff’ sale

Kobold Press, publisher of many popular third-party Dungeons and Dragons products, has kicked off a new site-wide sale. The products? All hardcover and softcover books. The discount? 25% off. And the theme? ‘Tariffs’.

Tariffs are an ongoing concern for publishers of board games and RPGs like D&D. At time of writing, a 145% tariff has been imposed on goods imported from China (where a large majority of toys and games are manufactured). Tabletop projects are being canceled or postponed left and right, and one publisher even plans to sue the president.

Kobold Press has previously shared statements on these tariffs, stating that “like a lot of TTRPG companies, we simply can’t absorb that tax hike and stay in business”. The publisher’s prices are likely to rise in future, though it has so far promised that existing products already in warehouses, as well as digital PDFs, won’t be affected.

Despite such somber predictions, Kobold Press has adopted a much cheerier tone for its latest sale. An email from Kobold Press sent on April 23 says “because Kobolds are cheerful creatures of industry and meticulously crafted tomes, we’re offering 25% off all our hardcovers and softcovers (excluding preorders and new releases) to make stocking your roleplaying library easier on your wallet than it’s ever been”.

The titles on sale include all three core rulebooks for Tales of the Valiant, a recent tabletop RPG from Kobold Press that takes a lot of inspiration from D&D 5e. A handful of popular books for Wizards of the Coast’s official 5e system are discounted, too, such as Deep Magic volumes one and two (pocket editions) and Creature Codex.

Several softcover books with RPG advice are included in the sale, such as Kobold Guide to Roleplaying, Kobold Guide to Dungeons, and Kobold Guide to Game Design. Other discounted titles include Tales from the Wastes, Wastes of Chaos, Midgard Worldbook, and select volumes from the Tome of Beasts series.

You can see more of the sale on Kobold Press’ website. If you need help rolling up a character, stay right here – our guides to DnD classes and DnD races can help you out. Or, to join the conversation in a busy 5e community, check out the Wargamer Discord.