Here's how to build Rumi from KPop Demon Hunters in DnD 2024

Dungeons and Dragons is fun for many reasons, be it epic adventures or hilarious hijinks that end with jail time. However, one pastime that many players can relate to is taking pop culture characters and putting them into DnD. And as far as pop culture goes, KPop Demon Hunters is absolutely dominating the zeitgeist. Naturally, that means builds must be made, especially for the queen of slay herself, Rumi.

Rumi is the lead vocalist of HUNTR/X, Korea's No. 1 idol group who also happen to be full-time demon hunters. While Rumi is KPop royalty on the surface, she has a dark secret. Beneath her stylish outfits are purple patterns, clear signs of her demon blood. Despite her heritage, she's a noble warrior who vows to protect the world from evil.

Spoilers for KPop Demon Hunters (2025) ahead!

Here's everything Rumi needs to shine like she's born to be in DnD 5e 2024!

The Basics

Race: Tiefling, Chthonic Legacy

Skills: Acrobatics, Performance (Mark these two as your Expertise at Levels 2 and 9)

Background: Demon Hunter (Custom Background)

Ability Scores: Dexterity +1, Charisma +2

Tool Proficiency: Musician's Tools

Origin Feat: Alert

Class: Warlock 1 (Pact of the Blade), Valor Bard 19

Here lays the foundation for Rumi's background and playstyle. For DnD races, Tiefling is a no-brainer for Rumi. The description stating those of the Chthonic Legacy have an unearthly beauty clearly fits Rumi. Instead of horns, her demonic heritage is manifested as the purple patterns.

Starting Stats

Strength - 8

Dexterity - 14

Constitution - 15

Intelligence - 8

Wisdom - 12

Charisma - 17

The custom background of Demon Hunter is mostly to get the stats and proficiencies where they need to be. While Musician may seem like the obvious choice, Alert makes far more sense for Rumi to have as a hunter. Plus, she's a lead vocalist, so it's not like she's out there strumming on a lute.

As for the class, Warlock represents how deeply tied Rumi is to her bloodline. Pact of the Blade is flavorful and mechanically powerful. Rumi can summon a sword at will, and it's clearly of a magical nature, tied directly to her Charisma. The more popular and beloved HUNTR/X is, the stronger she becomes, and it even gets more powerful thanks to Jinu's sacrifice (which could be her Patron!)

But just like the film, it's not her blood that makes her who she is. It's who she chose to be, and in this case, it's a hell of an idol. A Valor Bard is the class you need to take down (take down, take down down down) demons in style. The Extra Attack and Combat Inspiration features are particularly great.

Recommended Feats

Level 4 - Inspiring Leader (CHA + 1)

Level 8 - War Caster (CHA +1)

Level 12 - Ability Score Improvement (CHA +1, CON + 1)

Level 16 - Ability Score Improvement (CON +2)

Max out Charisma then leave the remainder of your ASI points towards Constitution for extra durability. With Inspiring Leader, Rumi empowers her allies before battle, shows them what's underneath, and finds their harmony. War Caster showcases just how determined Rumi is in battle, staying focused on her power.

Roleplay Advice

Whether it's Rumi herself or a character inspired by her, it's crucial to act ashamed of her demonic heritage in the early game. Pretend to be a base "human" and focus on the Bard aspects of your character. Once you trust your party, preferably after a hard-fought battle, that's when you can start being more open.

Singing throughout the campaign is optional.

Want to fill out your own idol group?