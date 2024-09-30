Hurry, ace DnD show Legend of Vox Machina is free to watch for just a few days!

The Legend of Vox Machina, the hit Dungeons and Dragons animated adventure series, is available free to watch for a limited time. Both the first and second seasons of the show are currently available on YouTube, and will remain up through Thursday.

That lines up perfectly with The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 release date, October 3, when you’ll be able to catch the new season on Amazon Prime Video. We’ve embedded the first episode below so you can watch it right here – at least until Amazon puts it back into its box:

The Legend of Vox Machina is adapted from the Critical Role ‘actual play’ DnD campaign, transforming several arcs from the improvised game into a fully featured heroic narrative. The show’s origins in a real game of DnD are a massive part of its charm – sure, the heroes are a party of classic DnD classes and fantasy DnD races, but their personalities (and profanities) come from real DnD players at a gaming table. They’re just incredibly likeable and relatable.

The series first got off the ground as the result of a successful Kickstarter campaign. Fans raised over $11 million dollars to make the animation happen. Before the first season premiered it was purchased by Amazon who funded a second season, and then a third. The show is animated by Titmouse Inc, also responsible for ‘Star Trek: The Lower Decks’, and the Love Death and Robots episode ‘Kill Team Kill’.

Critical Role has become a brand almost as big as Dungeons and Dragons itself – The Legend of Vox Machina even made it onto screens before the official DnD movie did (though a certain global pandemic was to blame there).

If, after you’ve watched all three seasons you’re still not satisfied, check out our guide to all the Critical Role books, which range from companion art books to prequel comics. There are also some Critical role DnD supplements, whether you want to create your own adventures in the world of Exandria, or simply can’t wait for the next official adventure book to hit the DnD release schedule.