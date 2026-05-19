Forget Fireball, this is the underrated spell every D&D party should have

When D&D players pick spells, certain options always make the cut. Fireball does the big damage. Counterspell stops the big damage. Fly lets you…well, you get the picture. But, in all my years of crafting builds and scouring D&D advice guides, there's one spell I think gets seriously overlooked. It never makes the 'best of' lists, but in my current campaign, it's used almost every single session.

That spell is Leomund's Tiny Hut. It's an unassuming third-level Evocation spell that's exclusive to Wizards and Bards. If you spend a minute (or use a ritual) to cast it, you create a 10-foot, stationary emanation.

This emanation is a warm, dry pocket of safety that lasts for eight hours. Creatures and objects inside it when the spell is cast can move through freely (though if the caster leaves, the spell ends). Everything else - including spells up to level three - are blocked. Creatures outside can't even see into the dome.

The hut is strong enough to withstand your average Fireball, but that lengthy casting time stops it being a combat go-to. If you're after a giant magical shield, you'll have to wait for Globe of Invulnerability.

But what Tiny Hut lacks in combat value it makes up for in pretty much every other area of play. The obvious benefit here is a safe place to rest. In particularly gruelling campaigns, players might find random encounters and the natural elements plague their rest time, stopping them from fully recovering their resources.

Tiny Hut solves that problem. In my Curse of Strahd campaign, the players find it invaluable for protecting themselves against additional attacks.

They've also used it repeatedly to problem solve. Beyond resting, the Tiny Hut's power has been used to:

Shield a dying NPC from a blizzard

Create a pocket of safe space in a fire

Cross a magical barrier blocking the party's way

Trap an enemy NPC

Share emotional roleplaying moments uninterrupted

By the time you read this, we'll probably have run another session, and the group will have found another way to use the Hut. It rewards creativity and strategy, and, as a DM, it really keeps me on my toes.

If the way you measure success in D&D relies on DPR and combat rounds, this spell might still sound mid. Hell, you don't even get to roll dice. But, for lovers of puzzles and roleplay, I can think of few spells more essential.

Want to talk more about your favorite spells and DnD classes? We're always keen to chat in the Wargamer Discord.