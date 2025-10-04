Roll for seduction with this spooky DnD 5e adventure for couples!

Dungeons and Dragons has a diverse player base, many of whom play the game for different reasons. Some may want to pass the time after a stressful day, while others are there to stretch their storytelling muscles. But an ever growing niche in the community are DnD adventures for RPG-loving couples. With Halloween in full scythe swing, this upcoming adult adventure could be for you and yours.

NOTE: This Dungeons and Dragons 5e module is for 18+ players only.

Lewd Dungeon Adventures: The Haunting of Blackwood Manor is a DnD 5e horror adventure with a dash of sensual encounters. It takes place in the eponymous Blackwood Manor, a gothic mansion filled with mysterious monsters and ghastly secrets. Reach dawn, and you receive a glorious reward. Lose your way, and the moans will be anything but seductive. It's like regular DnD books, only with a kinkier edge.

The project is headed by Phoenix Grey, a Texas-based author with a solid history in adult DnD adventures. Along with her partner, she designed the Lewd Dungeon Adventures System, designed for entertainingly intimate moments. Only 14 pages long, the core rulebook is a must for couples looking to spice up their tabletop adventures.

But don't think the module is for couples only. With a few conversions, or even for some platonic fun with a friend, the system still works. Just adjust the narrative as you see fit, and the mechanics should work just fine. As with any adult adventure, it's essential that everybody involved in the game feels safe and comfortable.

As of this writing, the adventure skipped the foreplay stage of funding at nearly four times the original goal. There's still a good reason to back the adventure right now, however. Those who pre-order before October 8, 2025 will receive The Patchwork Doll, a DnD adventure suitable for Level 11-15 players.

Lewd Dungeons Adventures: The Haunting of Blackwood Manor ends on October 31, 2025.

For more fun games with the significant other, here's our guide on the best couples board games.