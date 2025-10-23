Sick of Spelljammer 5e? This new D&D supplement has Mimic planets, gun Wizards, and ship combat rules that don't suck

A new Dungeons and Dragons supplement offers rules for a swashbuckling space fantasy, and it looks like it could fix all the problems we had with Spelljammer 5e. Produced by The Dragons Vault, Lodestar takes heavy inspiration from sci-fi pirate romps like Treasure Planet. The book promises streamlined ship combat rules, a treasure trove of new player options, and outlandish monsters - like a Mimic that's an entire planet.

Lodestar: A Spacefarer's Manual promises to be compatible with both versions of D&D 5e. Its primary setting is The Beyond, a fantastical take on the golden age of piracy - that also happens to be set in the deep expanses of space. You can assemble a crew by choosing from the book's five new DnD races and 10 subclasses. Climb the rigging as a symbiotic ooze, a reptile-plant creature, or a squid in a bio-mechanical suit.

The new options for DnD classes include a Solar Sorcerer, a Coven of Spheres Witch, and a Spellpowder Wizard. That last one just sounds like a Wizard 5e who knows how to use guns when they run out of spell slots.

Once you have your crew, you'll need a ship. Whether that's a measly sloop or an enormous siltcatcher, your ship is controlled by Lodestar's ship system. According to the Backerkit page, this promises "minimal micromanagement and maximum customization".

Each ship requires players to take on specific roles for it to run, and these unlock new abilities as you grow more experienced. Ships can be upgraded with new features and stocked up with munitions to scare off any threats you spot among the stars. We're particularly curious about the 'Barrel 'o' Mimics' you can apparently add to your ship's arsenal.

Based on the pitch for Lodestar, we're hoping the supplement can solve some of our space-faring Spelljammer problems. Let's be clear, though: nobody at Wargamer hates Spelljammer. Nobody at The Dragons Vault does either (it even brought in some Spelljammer artists to illustrate Lodestar!) It's one of the best DnD settings ever conceived, but the fifth edition version released in 2022 was distressingly thin when it came to content.

The entire setting hinges upon you flying around space in nautical vessels, but only two pages were dedicated to naval combat. Plus, there was that whole Hadozee racism scandal. You can see a few more of the supplement's sins in our Spelljammer: Adventures in Space review.

