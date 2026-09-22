D&D's Lord of the Rings spinoff takes an unexpected journey to Gondor, Rohan, and 5.5e

RPG publisher Free League has launched a new crowdfunder for its two Middle-earth systems, The One Ring and The Lord of the Rings 5e. The new Backerkit campaign promises three new books for each game. One travels to Rohan and Gondor, while another offers a bestiary of classic creatures. Lastly, there's a new, standalone core rulebook for each system - which means we're finally getting Lord of the Rings in D&D 5.5e.

"The revised The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E Core Rules updates the game to the 5.5 ruleset and makes it fully standalone", says a press release from September 22. We saw a pretty hefty overhaul of DnD classes and DnD races in the 5.5e changeover, so it'll be interesting to see how Free League has adapted its Middle-earth character options.

The One Ring's rules update sounds more marginal, but there are some substantial promises. Apparently, "the updated The One Ring Core Rules reorganizes and clarifies the rules, refines character creation and advancement, and revises combat, with new cover art by Antonio De Luca".

Additionally, both versions of the game include Strider Mode, a solo variant that was previously only available digitally. Free League also swears that previous material for both games remains compatible with these updated rules. Plus, "existing owners of either core rules manual on Free League Unbound or DriveThruRPG will automatically receive the revised digital version once completed."

As for what's new new, we have The White Tower and the Hall of Gold, and Realms of the South. The former is for The One Ring, and the latter is for D&D. Each sourcebook "takes takes players from Minas Tirith and the fiefs of Gondor to Rohan's great halls and open plains".

New locations, campaign frameworks, adventure hooks, and character options are found within. We can also expect additional rules for mounted combat and travel by boat.

Lastly, we have our bestiaries: Creatures Strange and Foul for TOR and Of Orcs and Evil Things for D&D. Each book "brings together adversaries ranging from Black Númenórean spies and Haradrim champions to the Nine Ringwraiths and their winged steeds". These books also officially bring Ents, Woses, Balrogs, Dragons, Ollphaunts, and other Nameless Things to the systems, with new and updated stat blocks.

The Backerkit campaign offers exclusive collector's editions of all books. Plus, backers pledging before September 24 receive a free bonus art print of their choice. Shipping is forecast for 2027.

Want to chat more about D&D or Lord of the Rings? We're exceptionally nerdy about both in the Wargamer Discord. Let us take you on a very unexpected journey.