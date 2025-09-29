DnD's Lorwyn supplement is a long way short of a full setting book

Wizards of the Coast has revealed new details about its upcoming Lorwyn/Shadowmoor Dungeons and Dragons content, including a name (Lorwyn: First Light) and a release date (November 18). Rather than a comprehensive DnD setting book, we now know that this is a slimmer digital supplement that will allow you to slot the Celtic-inspired Magic: The Gathering world into a Forgotten Realms campaign.

According to a new post on D&D Beyond, Lorwyn: First Light is a supplement that will only be available on the digital platform. It will convert Lorwyn-Shadowmoor to the existing DnD cosmology, rebranding it as a Domain of Delight demi-plane in the Feywild.

The post says Lorwyn: First Light holds:

2 backgrounds

2 feats

2 magic items

8 monsters

2 new species, and advice for playing 8 additional species in the Lorwyn-Shadowmoor setting

Two adventure examples and a map appropriate for both

This may be disappointing news for fans hoping for a full DnD book based on this MTG plane. The world is definitely rich enough to support one; Wizards just published a 12,000-word lore document that proves that without a shadow of a doubt. The adventure content sounds particularly scant. An adventure 'example' with an 'appropriate' DnD map doesn't exactly sound like inspiring, gameable content.

The supplement will be available to purchase standalone for $15, and will also be part of the $160 Forgotten Realms bundle, alongside Heroes of Faerun and Adventures in Faerun. Which is weird, right? Why put content that's not Forgotten Realms into a Forgotten Realms collection?

First Light launches on November 18, several months before the Lorwyn Eclipsed MTG set comes round on January 23, 2026. That may be because Lorwyn Eclipsed was originally slated for Q4 2025, but got pushed back when Wizards shifted its strategy towards third-party crossovers.

For those unwilling to wait, it's worth mentioning there's also a 42-page homebrew guide to Lorwyn-Shadowmoor, complete with 12 new DnD races, 17 magic items, and 14 new spells.

