This short and sapphic DnD VN shows off the connective power of TTRPGs

Dungeons and Dragons' popularity started by embracing folks from all walks of life. While DnD is never without problems, given its status as numero uno, I will always love it for all the friends it introduced me to. While looking for weird indie TTRPGs on itch.io (as one does), I stumbled upon this fun-sized visual novel about a magical girl DnD session that captures how DnD connects people so well.

"In an effort to get my two friends to date, I created a Magical Girl Campaign in Dungeons and Dragons" is surprisingly not a light novel title. The story puts you in the shoes of Milne, the DM for a group of magical girls. While DMs are usually concerned with stuff like seeing how the players' DnD classes balance out in a campaign, Milne's focus is more "interpersonal." They see sparks flying between two of her friends, Moly and Heli. Unfortunately, both girls are utterly incapable of igniting anything themselves.

For a VERY short VN, clocking it at just under fifteen minutes, it's impressive how well it captures the vibes of a DnD session between close friends. It's adorably queer too, making this a perfect addition to your Pride Month catalog of media. DnD could easily count among the best couples board games thanks to its bonding power. DM Milne weaponizes the narrative to put Moly and Heli in situations where their chemistry can shine.

For socially anxious people such as yours truly, DnD is an outlet for these friendly interactions. The story reminds me of how important these small moments are. Just because there's a layer of fiction on top doesn't make those moments any less real. Even something as mundane as a remote session between friends can become cherished memories.

You can try "In an effort to get my two friends to date, I created a Magical Girl Campaign in Dungeons and Dragon" on itch.io here.

Speaking of online camaraderie, the Wargamer Discord welcomes folks from every walk of life!