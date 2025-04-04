Grab 98% off a huge DnD map making bundle worth over $1,300

Building and populating entire worlds for your DnD campaign is hard. Even if you’re a mega talented artist (and world builder) and full of ideas for cities, landscapes, dungeons, NPCs, and more, putting it all together from scratch takes a lot of time – time you could be spending planning and playing your adventures! So there’s no shame in using some quality D&D map makers and premade materials to speed you along – especially when you can get a bundle of everything you need for just $30 – a preposterous 98% discount.

Humble’s Map Making Mega Bundle is a pretty easy deal to recommend for any DnD Dungeon Master. For $30, you’re getting 39 separate items for creating all the DnD maps of your dreams – “practically everything ever released by map-making experts ProFantasy Software”, according to the store page.

That includes the core version of the Campaign Cartographer 3+ map-making app and 17 years’ worth (i.e. 17) of the company’s ‘Cartographer’s Annual‘ addon packs – each of which add “13 mini add-ons to CC3+, including new drawing styles, symbols sets, map collections, and map making tools”.

It’s more than enough to create any world you want, in any style or setting you desire – and compatible with Roll20 and other virtual tabletops, of course. But there’s way more here.

The Map Making Mega Bundle also contains a stack of other tools and packs, including:

Fractal Terrains 3+ – create entire worlds, with control over every aspect of their geography, using real planetary data.

– create entire worlds, with control over every aspect of their geography, using real planetary data. Dungeon Designer 3 – a huge toolkit to make dungeon floorplans.

– a huge toolkit to make dungeon floorplans. City Designer 3 – creates highly detailed settlement maps from tiny villages to sprawling metropolises, with control over every street and the ability to zoom into individual houses and generate floorplans.

– creates highly detailed settlement maps from tiny villages to sprawling metropolises, with control over every street and the ability to zoom into individual houses and generate floorplans. Cosmographer 3 – Going sci-fi? Trying Spelljammer? This tool creates massive 2D or 3D star maps and solar systems to explore.

Spread throughout all the included apps and addons are thousands upon thousands of custom digital tokens you can use in your DnD campaigns, too. And, since it’s a Humble Bundle, there’s cheaper versions of the bundle too – for just one singular dollar, you can still get four items, including Source Maps: Castles!, a set of 25 PDF castle maps ready to use.

As with all Humble Bundles, the profit from your purchase gets split between Humble, the original publisher, and a named charity – in this case Save the Children, which works in 120 countries around the world to support kids’ protection from harm and access to education.

Once you’ve nabbed the bundle, if you want a place to workshop map and dungeon ideas, puzzle out names for your new city, or just chat about all things D&D – come join our shiny new Wargamer Discord community! You might even win some fabulous prizes.

Plus, for more support and info to plan your next campaign, check out our complete DnD release schedule, and our up to date guides (for players and DMs) on all the playable DnD races and DnD classes.