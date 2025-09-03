Grab 94% off this $484 bundle of 3D printer minis, perfect for DnD

A new Humble Bundle offers a steep discount on 3D printing files is perfect for DnD players hunting for new minis. $484 worth of printable miniatures is available for just $25 - around 6% of their original price. The bundle includes a small army of humanoid figures that could serve as a Dungeons and Dragons character or NPC, as well as plenty of handy bits of fantasy terrain.

The DnD miniatures in question are all the work of 3D designer The Master Forge. The 58 files offered are largely designed to cater to players of fantasy RPGs, with a wide range of DnD classes and DnD races represented.

You'll find plenty of classic character build combos here, from a Dragonborn 'knight' to an Aasimar Paladin. Plenty of rarer character ideas can also be found - good news for anyone who wants to play a Firbolg Cleric or a Gnome Barbarian. Some characters even get their own animal mounts - perfect for a Ranger or a boss that you want to look particularly imposing on your battlemap.

On the terrain side of things, there are multiple Viking-style buildings up for grabs. This includes your typical roundhouse, a fighting pit, and an impressive Norse church. Plenty of more generic fantasy buildings are included in the bundle, and you'll also get a heap of smaller set pieces to bring your world to life. There's a tavern counter, a campfire scene, and even an amusingly named 'torture set' - oh, and a trebuchet. Everyone needs one of those.

The bundle also offers a handful of non-humanoid DnD monsters, as well as animal companions that stand separately from your character. There's also another more left-field addition: five sets of 'Galactic Dwarves' that look more at home in a game of Warhammer 40k.

As with many Humble Bundle deals, you can opt for a cheaper pledge if you desire. $15 gets you 12 of the listed items, while $1 nabs you just five: the animal companion pack, the tavern counter, the torture set, some weaponry, and a frost giant.

For more discounts, keep an eye on the deals channel in the Wargamer Discord. Or, for more recent products, here's all you need to know about this year's DnD release schedule.