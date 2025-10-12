This DnD Mega Dungeon might be the biggest ever made for the tabletop

Dungeons and Dragons, unsurprisingly, is built upon dungeons. These sprawling labyrinths of cold stone and conveniently cinematic torches are a staple of the franchise. So, what could be better than a dungeon? What about one of the absolute biggest dungeons to ever grace the tabletop? That's exactly the kind of dungeon that Mega Dungeon: The Mines of Silverdeep has to offer.

Plenty of DnD books feature dungeons, but Mega Dungeon prides itself on making it the star of the show. Silverdeep is an absolute unit of a dungeon, with countless caverns, monsters and treasures awaiting inside. It's one thing to hear about it, but what really sold me on the concept was seeing the maps side by side.

Silverdeep isn't just one map. They aren't mere "maps" either. There are five map scrolls which measure out to a whopping two feet wide and ten feet long unfurled. It's long enough that you might end up playing a tabletops campaign just to fit a single scroll, let alone five.

But size isn't all that the Mega Dungeon offers. It also features over 150 minis, a customizable town, expansion cards to make dungeons even bigger, and of course, pretty dice. Naturally, such substantial physical assets may not be practical for every session. Thankfully, buyers will also have digital versions of all the assets ready for VTT.

Mega Dungeon is one of those projects that make me so happy there's a thriving third party scene. These ridiculously ambitious concepts can only come from the wondrous minds of dedicated tabletop nerds. Fortunately, the Dungeon in a Box team knows that it takes more than passion to release a product.

The company has developed six DnD projects in the past, all of which achieved their goals and came out to solid success. Mega Dungeon: The Mines of Silverdeep is set for a December 2026 release.

The Mines of Silverdeep is set for a December 2026 release.