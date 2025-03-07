This $18 DnD bundle has enough adventures to last until you’re a lich

For Dungeon Masters hoping to take a break from the arduous work of preparing fresh adventures week in, week out, the latest Humble RPG Bundle has more adventures than you can shake a 10 foot pole at. For just $18, the Goodman Games Megadungeon Megabundle contains 81 digital adventures, rulebooks, campaigns, and other supplements for DnD 5e, Dungeon Crawl Classics, and other D20 systems.

Goodman Games has been making DnD supplements since the great DnD OGL boom of the early ‘00s. The firm made its name with the Dungeon Crawl Classics range, which – as the title suggests – is all about dungeon delving, fighting monsters, grabbing loot, and other hallmarks of the older DnD editions.

They’ve since published their own unique spin on early DnD called Dungeon Crawl Classics – and this bundle comes with a full digital copy of the core rulebook.

In fact, this bundle has far too much stuff in there for us to list it all. We’ll group it all by type:

Six adventures and compilations for DnD 5e

36 adventures and mega dungeons for Dungeon Crawl Classics

12 adventures, compilations, and magazines for DnD 4e

16 adventures, compilations, and supplements for DnD 3.5

Five adventures for Castles and Crusades

Five map and token packs

Dungeon Crawl Classics core rulebook

20% off coupon for the Goodman Games webstore

There are enough adventures in this bundle to tide your group over until the big dragon-themed adventure book hits the official DnD release schedule this summer. Frankly, there’s enough to keep you going until the heat death of the universe.

A $40 bundle is available as well, but we suggest you skip it. It comes with printed copies of two DCC modules, but they’re not very expensive to buy on their own, and you’ll have to pay for shipping, which is pretty steep on international orders.

If you haven’t tried it, the Dungeon Crawl Classics RPG is well worth a go. It’s a modern reinterpretation of the vibes of very old fashioned DnD, without being a slavish copy of early editions. YouTuber Bob World Builder has a great video on it, which you can watch here:

Reflecting the murderous lethality of classic DnD at low levels, each player creates a pool of level zero characters at the start of each campaign. Their DnD races are selected, but they don’t have levels in any of the DnD classes yet. All of these characters get sent into the first adventure in the campaign, which is called a “funnel” – you pick your actual character from among the survivors!

I’ve been loving another, equally old-school module recently, The Painted Wasteland for Old School Essentials, a trippy stumble through a pink desert that is equal parts Tatooine, Planescape, and Burning Man Festival. You can read more about it in this article. Or if you’re super keen on Dungeon Crawl Classics, there’s actually another bundle running over on Fanatical at the moment for the Lankhmar line.