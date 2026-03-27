Critical Role's second D&D campaign continues in new Mighty Nein sequel novel

A new Critical Role novel arrives November 10, and it directly follows on from the beloved Mighty Nein D&D campaign. The Mighty Nein - Children of Empire comes from award-winning author Nibedita Sen. It tells the tale of Caleb Widogast and Beauregard Lionett after the events of The Mighty Nein, and it apparently "bridges the stories" of campaigns two and three.

A press release from March 26 promises the novel is filled with "intrigue, political machinations, and the occasional fist fight". An official Critical Role Books page provides more detail:

"With the Cloven Crystals hidden and Uk'otoa once again imprisoned, all that's left for the Mighty Nein is to settle back into their well-earned retirements. For some, this means peace and solitude; for others, a recommitment to unmitigated chaos. And for Caleb Widogast and Beauregard Lionett, it marks a return to the empire they once called home."

"But ancient, arcane threats still fester in Wildemount: the Cerberus Assembly and its only living founder, the calculating and secretive Ludinus Da'leth. When an old friend offers Caleb a chance to investigate Ludinus, he can't help but take it, even if it means betraying those he once held dear. And as Beau struggles to settle into domesticity, a good infiltration is the perfect distraction."

"The Cerberus Assembly is unlike any foe the Empire Kids have faced before, rooted into the history of their homeland. It's not an evil that can be pummeled into submission-but that doesn't mean they can't try."

The new book is already available for pre-order. For more upcoming D&D titles, check out this year's official DnD release schedule. Or, if you'd like to chat about TTRPGs, join the conversation in the Wargamer Discord.