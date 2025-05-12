DnD mini-printing firm promises to call the cops on abusive customers

We Print Miniatures, a UK-based 3D printing firm that makes miniatures for use in tabletop RPGs like DnD or wargames like Warhammer, has laid down the law after receiving "an incredibly abusive email into customer service". The firm posted a pledge to social media accounts promising that anyone sending abusive emails would have their orders cancelled and refunded, be banned from future purchases – and that continued abuse would be referred to the police.

We Print Miniatures is a combination of print farm and store front. It sells models from a catalogue of "over 4000" 3D sculpted miniatures, and offers worldwide shipping. Its miniatures are all licensed from their sculptors, but we'll note that they're not official DnD or Warhammer models.

Still, the We Print Miniatures webstore features a large enough range that covers so many fantasy and sci-fi tropes that you could find a miniature representing just about any of the DnD classes, DnD races, DnD monsters, or anything else you care to think of. For a sense of the quality, Ottawan YouTuber Adventures with Peps reviews an order he received in the video below:

We Print Miniatures shared a statement on Monday via its BlueSky and Facebook accounts, stating that a customer service employee received an email calling her "a retard amongst other abuse". The firm adds that the abusive customer had, apparently, ordered some models to be printed in the differing 28mm and 32mm scales, and then been angry that they received models that were different sizes.

"We are sick of men abusing our female staff", the statement continues, "any customer who uses swear words for any reason in their emails will be banned, we will cancel their order, refund it and they will lose all further right under our terms and conditions". It adds that it won't matter if someone has spent "£10 or £1000, abusing human beings is never okay and will not be tolerated".

The firm ends the statement with the pledge that, if a customer continues to send abuse beyond this point, "we will open a complaint via their local police force as the sending of abuse using a computer is an offence under the law". The UK Protection from Harassment Act 1997 specifies the maximum sentence for someone convicted of harassment as six months imprisonment or an unlimited fine.

