D&D reveals new batch of monsters designed by kids

After a three year gap, Wizards of the Coast has revealed Volume Two of Misplaced Monsters, a miniature menagerie of D&D monsters designed by miniature humans: or, as they're often called, children.

Releasing on December 2, 2026, Misplaced Monsters: Vol 2 is a collection of eight monsters designed to support a charity, with all proceeds "100% of the sales price" going to Seattle Children's Hospital's mental and behavioral health programs.

A relatively small expansion, the volume contains eight monsters and one magic item and is priced at $7.95. Like the old Extra Life Magic: The Gathering Secret Lairs, a major part of the appeal (apart from giving to charity) is that you get to see the children's art side by side with professional artists' recreations of that art.

In fact, Wizards has shared the pics on social media, so we can see exactly what is in this product. There's an interesting mix: some blobs, a dire elephant seal, and 'Minnie' who looks like a regular cat, but presumably is not.

Here's the full list of monsters:

Elea the Monster

Dire Elephant Seal

Minnie

Octo-Plus

Retanglosaurus

Pengu-Z

Chroapicosoa

Monster Ball

No clues have been given about the magic item though.

If this lot are anything like the batch of Misplaced Monsters from 2023, which included a dragon that dealt blueberry damage, there'll be plenty of weirdness in here. You can also buy the two packs together, for 14 monsters in total.