D&D reveals new batch of monsters designed by kids

Wizards of the Coast has released a second charity bundle of monsters made by children.

A batch of strange monsters
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Dungeons and Dragons 
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After a three year gap, Wizards of the Coast has revealed Volume Two of Misplaced Monsters, a miniature menagerie of D&D monsters designed by miniature humans: or, as they're often called, children.

Releasing on December 2, 2026, Misplaced Monsters: Vol 2 is a collection of eight monsters designed to support a charity, with all proceeds "100% of the sales price" going to Seattle Children's Hospital's mental and behavioral health programs.

A monster next to a children's drawing of the same monster

A relatively small expansion, the volume contains eight monsters and one magic item and is priced at $7.95. Like the old Extra Life Magic: The Gathering Secret Lairs, a major part of the appeal (apart from giving to charity) is that you get to see the children's art side by side with professional artists' recreations of that art.

In fact, Wizards has shared the pics on social media, so we can see exactly what is in this product. There's an interesting mix: some blobs, a dire elephant seal, and 'Minnie' who looks like a regular cat, but presumably is not.

Here's the full list of monsters:

  • Elea the Monster
  • Dire Elephant Seal
  • Minnie
  • Octo-Plus
  • Retanglosaurus
  • Pengu-Z
  • Chroapicosoa
  • Monster Ball

No clues have been given about the magic item though.

A monster next to a children's drawing of the same monster

If this lot are anything like the batch of Misplaced Monsters from 2023, which included a dragon that dealt blueberry damage, there'll be plenty of weirdness in here. You can also buy the two packs together, for 14 monsters in total.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)