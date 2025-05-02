Miss Universe Philippines' costume showcase has major DnD monster energy

The contestants for Miss Universe Philippines 2025 revealed their National Costume Showcase outfits on April 30, and these divine and diverse creations are giving serious Dungeons and Dragons vibes. In actuality, the costumes worn by the 66 candidates are inspired by Filipino folklore. We're adamant, though, that these goddesses, monsters, and mythical beings would slot right into a D&D setting.

We've not shared all 66 of the outfits here (though you can find them all on the photographer's Instagram). However, we've hand-picked a few that feel most at home in a D&D dungeon.

First, we have Maiko Ibarde (left) and Karen Nicole Piccio (right), both of who show off outfits that would be perfect for one of the DnD classes, the Druid. Ibarde's attire is inspired by Kuyapon, a mythical white deer spirit. Meanwhile, Piccio, whose clothes would be perfect for a Circle of Spores Druid, is inspired by the Nuno sa Punso, who is said to live in anthills or termite mounds.

Franches Anne Laquibla (left) also looks woodland-y, but more like a dryad than a Druid. She represents the forest spirit Tabi-tabi Po. Jezreal De Ocampo (right) looks like a Great Old One Warlock to us, but her look is actually inspired by Mayari, the Filipino goddess of the moon and battle.

From here, the outfits tend to look less like adventurers and more like DnD monsters. Louise Lian Bobe (left) is dressed as a seven-headed dragon from the myth of Mt. Kanlaon, and it's not too hard to compare her to Tiamat the five-headed dragon god of Forgotten Realms lore. Rani Lachmi Menghamal Dado (right) is serving Naga realness dressed as Oryol of Ibalong.

Mariah Nicole Valdez's (left) outfit reminds us a lot of the aquatic Sahuagin, though the look is really inspired by a legendary mermaid that folktales say rules over the sea. Sasha Lacuna (right) represents the serpent-dragon Bacunawa, and that outfit would be perfect for any legendary dragon fight.

Speaking of fights, the next two contestants look like boss fights we'd be terrified to encounter. Valerie Claire West (left) depicts the Engkanto of the forest, an environmental spirit with the ability to appear in human form. These figures are said to bestow good luck or horrible misfortunes – so we wouldn't want to cross them.

Allyson Mei Ee (right) depicts Walo, an eight-headed guardian of truth. The mythic creature's intentions may be noble, but we would still turn tail and run if we saw them.

We've saved our favorite – and the weirdest outfits – for last. Millien Cabigas (left) looks positively gruesome as Tiyanak, a vampire baby that cries to attract victims. Carrying on the blood-sucking trend is MJ Fernandez (right), who is dressed as the Wakwak, a vampire-like bat creature that hunts food in a brutal, messy manner.

Any of these would be great inspiration for a DnD campaign.