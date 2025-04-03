Get 91% off a pile of 31 DnD monster books, with hundreds of old-school classics

Dungeons and Dragons will always be associated with monsters and exotic beasts – after all, the word “dragons” takes up almost 50% of the real estate of its name. From the humble Gnoll to the terrifying Tarrasque, DnD creatures are among the most iconic in tabletop history. The D20 Slayer’s Survival Guide Bundle, currently 93% off, is a wildly affordable way for DMs to expand their monster menagerie, offering 31 bestiary add-on books for just $12.

Home-brewed creations are the bread-and-butter of the experienced Dungeons and Dragons player. While Wizards of the Coast’s official DnD 5e books offer plenty of lore and mechanics for DnD monsters, a true Dungeon Master is never satisfied with the vanilla choices.

There’s always the call to pack your adventures with alternative DnD races or DnD classes for your characters to try – and new, different, and extremely dangerous beasties for them to battle. With 31 full monster books included in this bundle, this should keep your dungeons stocked with perils for a very long time.

The Slayer’s Guide to Dragons expertly breaks down DnD dragons mechanically and narratively. If you want motivations for dragons past “hoarding gold” or “destroying local villages,” this book has a great section on scenario hooks to fire things up. Alternatively, expand the technicolor horizon with new races of dragons to amaze (and probably devour) your players.

Landing from crimson skies to grimy dirt, The Slayer’s Guide to Undead expands upon the ghouls and ghosts of the DnD world. Players who are tired of repetitive, Skyrim-esque crypts will appreciate this autopsy of the undead. This book is particularly handy for DMs who want to learn how to properly scare their players, as it also explores how terror affects campaigns.

The bundle’s publisher, Mongoose Publishing (of Traveler and Paranoia fame), has been in the tabletop industry for well over 20 years. The company ought to know a thing or two about the d20 system after all that. It’s worth noting that these books were built for the DnD 3rd edition. Fortunately, tweaking things to fit 5e isn’t that difficult.

Here are some other standout books from the D20 Slayer’s Survival Guide Bundle:

The Slayer’s Guide Compendium

The Slayer’s Guide to Rules Lawyers

The Slayer’s Guide to Games Masters

The Slayer’s Guide to Goblins

The Slayer’s Guide to Demons

The D20 Slayer’s Survival Guide Bundle is available until Monday. May 5, 2025. We don’t know when or if the products included in this bundle will be made available at this price again at any pointing the future, so don’t miss your chance if you’re tempted.

