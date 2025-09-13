The massive Monster Hunter DnD manual you never knew you needed

Dungeons and Dragons, as the grandpappy of tabletop RPGs, has naturally accumulated a massive menagerie of monsters. From the humble zombie to the eyeconic Beholder, every DnD campaign lives and dies by the monsters your party faces. But the more you play DnD, the fewer monsters you end up playing around with. Veterans of the tabletop will especially want to see some new challenges. Fortunately, an avid Monster Hunter fan has converted the iconic beasts to DnD 5e.

u/Amellwind has crafted a whopping 622-page long homebrew book that details the majority of Monster Hunter's bestiary. The Monster Hunter Monster Manual features every single monster from the mainline titles, including the franchise's mascot, Rathalos. Even DnD monsters will think twice before fighting off these new challengers.

And don't think it's just a cut-and-dry adaptation of the beasties. The book also boasts cool new mechanics and features inspired by the MH franchise. Status debuffs like Frozen and Stench make their way to DnD, plus collectible Materials for crafting those awesome armor sets. If you want to turn one of these monsters into a final boss, there's even a Guardian template to amp up their deadliness.

The creator has worked on this project for over seven years, and you can feel that passion in every page. The book looks and feels official, and that makes it so easy to pop into almost any campaign. The beauty of Monster Hunter beasts is that they are hardly out of place in the Forgotten Realms.

And because the creator is apparently built different, they also have a Pathfinder 2E conversion of Monster Hunter in the works. If you would like to support the creator and see more of their work, they have an active Patreon.

