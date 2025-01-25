DnD Monster Manual gets its first-ever swear word

An official Dungeons and Dragons rulebook will feature a rare naughty word, according to designer Jeremy Crawford. Speaking in a D&D YouTube video on January 23, Crawford and his colleague F. Wesley Schneider explain that the upcoming Monster Manual features all manner of flavor quotes from fictional characters. “It’s among those quotes I believe we have the first instance in D&D history of someone cussing in the Monster Manual”, Crawford says.

Apparently, only one DnD monster was horrible enough to elicit an expletive. This is the Blob of Annihilation, a brand-new creature that’s dropping when the Monster Manual shows up on this year’s DnD release schedule.

Said Blob is a giant mass of toxic ooze from the Astral Plane that gained sentience when it merged with the remains of a dead god. Its DnD size can range anywhere from a house to a planet, and it absorbs everything that crosses its path. That includes adventurers – and if the Blob dies while you’re inside it, you’re immediately disintegrated, beyond the help of any healing or resurrection spell.

There’s no question that the Blob will be pretty scary in combat. We do have one question, though – exactly what swear word will we see in the Monster Manual? We’re personally big fans of ********.

Crawford implies this is a spicy inclusion in the new DnD book, so we’re assuming it’s a real-world swear. That being said, Forgotten Realms creator Ed Greenwood has confirmed the in-universe F-bombs before, so perhaps the cuss is a fantasy one. “Oh, Farruk!” is apparently the go-to term.

There may only be one swear, but there are apparently plenty of quotes in the Monster Manual for flavor text. Schneider says that many are actual quotes from past D&D products or spoken by an iconic character from the IP. With a bit of luck, maybe somebody famous is dropping a cuss – Mordenkainen, perhaps, or Strahd von Zarovich.

The Monster Manual will be available worldwide from February 18. Expect to see a review from us sometime before then. For now, though, why not check out our guides to DnD classes and DnD races?