D&D 3.5e fans can grab 101 helpful RPG handbooks for just $17.99

Fanatical has a monstrously big deal for old-school Dungeons and Dragons fans. Its Monsters & Mayhem Mega RPG Bundle features 101 D20 handbooks from Mongoose Publishing, and they're available for $17.99. With an estimated original value of $448, that's a devilish 95% discount.

Most of the sourcebooks are 'The Quintessential' guides to various DnD classes and DnD races. Hidden in the pile, you'll also find bestiaries stuffed with monster stat blocks and combat strategies, equipment books, and entirely new character classes. Heck, there's even a supplement filled with fantasy portraits, so you don't have to lazily rely on AI for a visual depiction of your character. If you squint, you'll even find guides to some more joke-y concepts, such as Rules-Lawyers, "an unexpectedly hardy breed of disgusting humanoid".

All of these books are designed for the D20 system, and almost all of them shout about the fact that they're compatible with D&D 3.5e. While this edition was published over 20 years ago, and many consider it to have been effectively replaced by Pathfinder, it remains a well-loved (and well-played) edition of the game.

If $17.99 is stretching your wallet too far, the bundle also offers limited versions of the same deal. $1 gets you five books (though these are the ones more focused on flavor than rules). You can get 15 products for $4.99, and 40 are available for $9.99. All products in the bundle are redeemed through DriveThruRPG, and you have until January 2027 to use your bundle keys.

