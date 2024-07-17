Play-Doh wargame Necromolds debuts squishy DnD expansion

Necromolds, the miniature wargamer played with Play-Doh, has released its own supplement for Dungeons and Dragons. “The world of D&D 5e just got a lot squishier”, says a press release from July 16. ‘Basalt LaSeur’s Tome of Golems’ is a 28-page digital PDF that features new spells, monster stat blocks, and a fifth-level standalone adventure.

Unsurprisingly, the DnD monsters on offer here are all Necromolds. The supplement is designed to be played with Necromolds signature miniatures, which you create by squashing Play-Doh into plastic ‘spellbook’ molds. When a Necromold dies, tradition rules that you must flatten it – something that “never gets old”, as fellow Wargamer Tim Linward says in our Necromolds review.

The supplement also features the spell ‘Conjure Necromold’, which can be cast by Sorcerers, Warlocks, and Wizards. This allows you to summon squishy creatures to fight on your behalf in combat.

Basalt Laseur’s Tome of Golems is currently available on the Necromolds website for $7.99 (£7). You will have to buy a Necromolds Battle Box or Monster Pack if you want to make those Play-Doh DnD miniatures, though.

While this product is designed with fifth edition in mind, Necromolds creator Clint Bohaty apparently has other tabletop RPG plans in the chamber. Tuesday’s press release says Bohaty “aims to expand Necromolds further into the tabletop roleplaying game space, with hopes of developing a standalone Necromolds RPG”. “The rich lore established in The Rise of the Necromolds book, which is included in every Battle Box, provides a creative foundation for what will be a growing universe”, it adds.

If you want to build a character that’s all about summoning Necromolds, here are the DnD classes and DnD races you can choose from. Or, for more Dungeons and Dragons updates, be sure to follow Wargamer on Google News. Right now, we’re keeping a close eye on all the latest One DnD announcements.