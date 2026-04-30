Exclusive reveal: a fiery new D&D subclass from Avantris' space opera supplement

Wargamer can exclusively reveal a new subclass from Legends of Avantris' upcoming D&D book series, Neon Odyssey. The space opera sourcebooks will feature the Primeval Cryptist, a master of elemental damage and spells. "In a world with such advanced technology, playing a character studying the runes on ancient standing stones suddenly becomes incredibly strange", the Avantris team says, "and we think that would make for some interesting characters!"

Coming to Kickstarter on May 5, Neon Odyssey is a three-book series that turns Dungeons and Dragons into a nostalgic, synthwave space setting. Avantris' Mikey Gilder previously told us to expect cinematic dogfights, plenty of hopepunk, and references to all your favorite 90s cultural touchstones.

Neon Odyssey reimagines the core DnD classes as more fitting scifi alternatives. The Cryptist is Avantris' answer to the Warlock, though they don't rely on Patrons for their powers. Instead, their spellcasting focuses on unlocking the hidden secrets of the world and their minds.

"While the other three cryptist subclasses deal with undead, fiends, and aberrations, more typical fare for the Warlock chassis, we wanted to have a subclass that was more unexpected with the Primeval", the Avantris team tells Wargamer. A Primeval Cryptist specializes in specific elements, though they can access more as they level up. Plus, they can enchant weapons with their preferred element and become a bulky frontline fighter.

You can find out more about Neon Odyssey on the Kickstarter page. Or, if you'd like to talk more about D&D (and your favorite Avantris moments), hit us up in the Wargamer Discord.