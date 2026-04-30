Exclusive reveal: a fiery new D&D subclass from Avantris' space opera supplement

The Primeval Cryptist brings elemental spellcasting and enchanted weapons to Legends of Avantris’ new Dungeons and Dragons setting.

Mollie Russell Avatar

Updated:

Dungeons and Dragons 
Google Preferred Source Button

Wargamer can exclusively reveal a new subclass from Legends of Avantris' upcoming D&D book series, Neon Odyssey. The space opera sourcebooks will feature the Primeval Cryptist, a master of elemental damage and spells. "In a world with such advanced technology, playing a character studying the runes on ancient standing stones suddenly becomes incredibly strange", the Avantris team says, "and we think that would make for some interesting characters!"

Coming to Kickstarter on May 5, Neon Odyssey is a three-book series that turns Dungeons and Dragons into a nostalgic, synthwave space setting. Avantris' Mikey Gilder previously told us to expect cinematic dogfights, plenty of hopepunk, and references to all your favorite 90s cultural touchstones.

Neon Odyssey reimagines the core DnD classes as more fitting scifi alternatives. The Cryptist is Avantris' answer to the Warlock, though they don't rely on Patrons for their powers. Instead, their spellcasting focuses on unlocking the hidden secrets of the world and their minds.

Legend of Avantris Dungeons and Dragons subclass, the Primeval Cryptist, roaring

"While the other three cryptist subclasses deal with undead, fiends, and aberrations, more typical fare for the Warlock chassis, we wanted to have a subclass that was more unexpected with the Primeval", the Avantris team tells Wargamer. A Primeval Cryptist specializes in specific elements, though they can access more as they level up. Plus, they can enchant weapons with their preferred element and become a bulky frontline fighter.

You can find out more about Neon Odyssey on the Kickstarter page. Or, if you'd like to talk more about D&D (and your favorite Avantris moments), hit us up in the Wargamer Discord.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.