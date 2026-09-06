Can Netflix break the DnD adaptation curse with the Ravenloft series?

Dungeons and Dragons is a titan of the tabletop scene, and is practically synonymous with the genre for casuals. When you say TTRPG, most people will likely stray towards Netflix's Stranger Things as a point of reference. So it's only fitting that Netflix would eventually foray into the oft-forgotten realm (I'm not apologizing for that pun) of DnD adaptations.

And their latest project is taking a very ambitious swing.

In an exclusive report by Deadline, Netflix revealed Ravenloft, a live-action series based on the gothic horror setting that Strahd made famous. As far as DnD settings go, Ravenloft may honestly be the most adaptable. As series such as Castlevania and True Blood prove, folks adore toxic vampire melodrama. And while not technically among the DnD races, the affliction of vampirism has an undeniable appeal for character creation.

Rather unceremoniously, the Ravenloft announcement also confirmed the cancellation of a Netflix DnD project based on the Forgotten Realms announced in 2025. That unfortunately does cast a shadow over Ravenloft's chances of even seeing the light of day, gloomy as the setting may be. From DnD classes to tropes, the game's impact on pop culture is undeniable, and yet for some reason, direct adaptations rarely do as well as they deserve.

Okay, maybe they sometimes deserve it. But even outside the realm of film, there aren't even notable DnD series outside of the 1983 cartoon. Only video games have managed to buck the curse of DnD adaptations never going mainstream outside of its tabletop fandom. If Netflix wants to exorcise this particular problem, they need showrunners with veteran experience in the industry and a passion for DnD.

Screenwriter John August and executive producer Alfonso Cuaron certainly bring both to the table. August brings the gothic aura courtesy of his work with Tim Burton on films such as Corpse Bride and Dark Shadows. Meanwhile, Cuaron is no stranger to fantasy with his work on Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. However, it is my opinion that Cuaron's work on historical dramas such as Great Expectations and Roma that will help in crafting Ravenloft's tone.

While both creators clearly have experience in the film and TV industry, it's John August's experience as a DM that gives me confidence in the project's authenticity to DnD. August is a longtime fan of DnD, and his series on learning Roll20 alongside fellow filmmaker Craig Mazin (of Chernobyl fame) was a wonderful resource for many amidst the pandemic. Fans can only hope that passion gets a chance to shine for more than one season.

If you're eager to discuss what a Ravenloft show might look, the folks over at the Wargamer Discord are all ears.